County approves new tractor purchase for property maintenance

After securing several quotes for a new lawn tractor, Jones County’s Facilities Maintenance Director Jackson Snyder was given the go-ahead to pursue a purchase from Roeder Implement in Dubuque.

Roeder’s quote was the lowest after a $3,500 trade-in value.

During the Sept. 26 Jones County Supervisors meeting, the board directed Snyder to offer Roeder $21,000. At the close of their board meeting, Snyder updated the board and said they would not accept the offer. The board then approved a $23,000 offer.

The tractor includes a blower, bucket, and hydraulic pivot. The county would have the purchase the salt/sand spreader for the tractor.

The Maintenance budget had $1,500 for equipment purchases. County Auditor Whitney Hein noted that there is $10,000 in the IT budget for security cameras at the Broadway Place Annex. Those have not been ordered yet due to a backlog.

“We could pay for (the tractor) out of the capital improvements fund as well and hold off (on the cameras),” suggested Hein. “We can move expenditures over to alleviate more funds.”

Using capital improvement funds would get the equipment budget up to $25,000.

During the previous board meeting, the supervisors asked Snyder to look into how snow-removal contractor figure their proposals when quoting for the season. Snyder reached out to the three companies that showed interest in removing snow from the courthouse and Broadway Place. He shared that all three go by the “4-inch rule.” For that amount of snowfall, they charge a flat rate for one push of snow. Anything over 4 inches is an hourly charge on top of the flat rate.

Snyder and Hein also reviewed the bid package and removed any language pertaining to sidewalk clearing and sand/salt applications. Snyder will perform those duties during the winter.

“The new tractor is sufficient to do sand/salt,” offered Snyder.

The board approved advertising for snow removal services at both the courthouse and Broadway Place. Bid will be opened on Oct. 17 at 9 a.m.

In other county business:

• The board approved a 28E agreement with the Mental Health/Disability Services (MHDS) of the East Central Region. One of the biggest changes in the agreement deals with the new make-up of the regional governing board. Only 49 percent of the board can include elected officials/county supervisors.

• Count Engineer Derek Snead informed the board that the County Road E-34 resurfacing project was complete. All that remains is seeding and mulching.

• Phase one of the County Road X-64 overlay project, backfilling and replacement of a box culvert, Snead said, has also been completed.

"Traffic will be going back over it within a couple of weeks," he said of the concrete constructure. "Grading continues."