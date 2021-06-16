County approves patching bid for E-17 and E-29

Multiple bids came in for roadway patching projects on County Road E-17 and County Road E-29.

During the June 8 Jones County Supervisor meeting, the board opened and reviewed the bids with County Engineer Derek Snead and Assistant Todd Postel. The engineer’s estimate was $650,000.

• Midwest Contractors Inc., Cedar Falls, $394,884.40

• Midwest Concrete Inc., Peosta, $580,636.70

• Cedar Falls Construction, Cedar Falls, $447,869.80

• Ten Point Construction, Denniston, $436,622.40

• Boomerang, Anamosa, $717,002.10

• Denco Highway Construction, Mango, $530,208.16

The board approved the lowest bid with Midwest Contractors Inc.

The late start date is May 2022, with the option of tackling the patching projects yet this year. There are 50 working days built into the contract.

“We have no preference,” Snead said of when the contractor starts.

He said because both roads are not on the county’s five-year road maintenance program, this patching project should help prolong the life of the roads for another 10 years or so.

“We’re getting more bang for our buck,” said Snead.

If the county chooses to add more areas of patching, Postel they could do so up to 25 percent without renegotiating the contract.

“We’re definitely going to take a look at extra areas,” suggested Snead.

In other county business:

• Public Health Coordinator Jenna Lovaas shared with the board of supervisors that the county’s 14-day positivity rate was sitting at 4 percent. They have not heard of any new COVID cases since May 29.

Of the county’s total population, 44.6 percent are fully vaccinated.

• The board tabled approving a bid for crack and joint sealing on County Roads X-28 and E-45. Snead said it would be nice to complete the projects by July 16 when RAGBRAI comes through the county.

• The board approved filing tax liens for delinquent sewer bills in Fairview and delinquent sewer bills in Center Junction.

The three properties in Fairview owe $297 each. The six properties in Center Junction owe $322.80 each.

• The board approved an interfund transfer, transferring $89,500 from the General Fund to the Secondary Road Fund, and $1,127.500 from the Rural Services Fund to the Secondary Road Fund.

• The board approved spending $3,000 with T&K Roofing & Sheet Metal, Inc. on maintenance and repairs to the courthouse roof.