County approves pay increase for SART coordinator

With other county officials, department heads, and employees receiving pay increases, Sheriff Greg Graver asked the Jones County Supervisors to approve an increase for the SART coordinator.

Brandi Lewin serves as the multi-county SART (sexual assault response team) and victim witness coordinator. Jones County is a part of the SART program.

Each county was contributing $13,000 per fiscal year. Graver wants to see the position receive a 6 percent pay increase, bringing the annual appropriation to $13,780.

“We kick in a little more than two other counties,” noted Graver. “I was not involved in the negotiations, and I have a problem with that because we are paying the wage and don’t provide a vehicle or mileage.”

With the pay increase, Graver said he hopes the other counties involved do the same.

“I stand by my decision to give her an increase because she’s a benefit to our citizens,” praised Graver of the work Lewin takes on.

He said contacting Lewin is now part of the Sheriff’s Office SOP (standard operating procedures) when it comes to all sexual assault cases.

Supervisor Joe Oswald noted that two of the counties are not utilizing Lewin as their victim witness coordinator. He said those two counties are only paying $6,500 a year. Graver said those counties have assigned the role to their assistant county attorney.

“We are required by law to have a victim witness coordinator,” he said.

The board approved Graver’s request.

In other county business:

• The board approved an appropriation resolution, transferring $10,000 from the Public Health Department budget into the Juvenile Court Services budget.

“We’re able to do this because they’re (the two funds) in the same service area,” noted County Auditor Whitney Hein of the transfer. “Juvenile Court is somewhat unpredictable because of COVID; they have a few more expenses with the backlog (of cases).”

Hein said she typically budgets $23,000 for Juvenile Court. This current fiscal year, they’ve already spent $22,000 with a claim for $3,000.

“Running out of money wasn’t anticipated when doing the budget in January and February,” she said.

• Hein informed the board that a meeting of the EMS Advisory Board would take place May 4 to review the state code and bring new members up to speed on the situation.

“I’m working on getting them on the county website to the public informed of meetings and agendas,” Hein offered.

• The board approved the 2023 Traffic Safety Improvement (TSIP) funding agreement for the paving project on County Road E-34.

The county was awarded $500,000 in safety funds for the project. This will assist with curve realignment, paved shoulders, a safety edge, rumble strips, and flattening the foreslopes at the driveways.