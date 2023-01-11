County approves re-zoning for winery/event center

In October, Dan and Judy Lubben of Marion, owners of Lubben Vineyards & Wine, met with the Jones County Planning and Zoning Commission. They requested a re-zoning of approximately 5.53 acres located in Cass Township near 13504 Highway 151, Anamosa, from R-Residential to C1-Commercial District.

The Lubbens plan to build a winery and event center at this location.

During the P&Z meeting, the Commission unanimously recommended approval of the re-zoning to the Jones County Supervisors.

During the Oct. 24 board of supervisors meeting, a public hearing was held on the matter.

“This is a partial re-zoning, not the entire parcel,” noted County Auditor Whitney Hein.

Brian Lubben, Dan’s brother, spoke during the hearing.

“There is a process. Everybody went through the process on this,” Lubben said. “There is full transparency for them to address any questions or concerns on the re-zoning request. It gives the audience an opportunity to come forward and present any questions.

“P&Z also had the ability to review all of that information and make their determination based on what was heard and what was presented to them at that point,” he continued. “My point is, I trust in the process. If someone had concerns, there was an opportunity for them to present them at that time. Consideration should be weighted on that as well.”

KC Wortman, an Anamosa business owner of Thou Art Gallery also spoke in favor of the re-zoning.

“I sell their (Lubben’s) wine,” she said. “Anamosa has really supported them and this (project) is a big deal for Anamosa and Jones County.”

Supervisor Joe Oswald shared that a concerned citizen contacted him regarding increased traffic at this location along a four-lane highway, and whether turning lanes would be installed as a safety measure.

Steve Zeets, a civil engineer and the land surveyor on this project, explained that they are working on a traffic impact study with the Iowa DOT and fully plan to adhere to any safety design standards, “which could include putting in turning lanes.

“We need to determine the safety requirements,” went on Zeets. “We’re probably looking at two (turning) lanes.”

He further offered that the DOT has design standards based on traffic volume. Sight distance is also a determining factor. This will determine what type of entrance is needed at the future winery/event center.

“We’ll look at the grade and how steep the road is,” continued Zeets. “Speed is also a safety factor. We’ll do an analysis and submit it to the DOT. They’ll review it and make a recommendation.”

On the supervisors’ agenda was action to either approve the first consideration of three to re-zone the property, or to suspend the first and second readings and approve the final reading.

“Is it time sensitive?” asked Supervisor Ned Rohwedder.

Hein said the Lubbens paid to expedite the P&Z proceedings, and that the sale of the property (from Colin and Carol Stiffler) is contingent on the successful re-zoning.

Judy Lubben said they would like to break ground “as soon as possible, before winter.”

“Would one week make a big difference?” asked Oswald, thinking the board would hold off on suspending all three considerations. “There was a concerned citizen who could not be there today.”

Supervisor Jon Zirkelbach said he was also contacted by someone with some questions about the project and was unable to attend the board meeting either in-person or via Zoom.

Hein reminded the board that Oct. 24 is the only chance for a public hearing.

“This will be the only public hearing on this matter,” she said.

The board could consider the three readings at three separate meetings, though.

Further, Hein said the Board of Adjustment (BOA) met on Oct. 17 due to a special use permit application submitted by the Lubbens.

“The special use permit is for the winery specifically in a commercial district,” she explained. “An event center is allowable in a commercial district, but a winery in any district is a special permitted use.”

The BOA did approve the special use permit contingent, as well, that the re-zoning is approved by the supervisors.

The board voted 3-2 to approve the re-zoning, with Oswald and Zirkelbach opposed.

“I am not against the project,” Oswald said. “We just had some concerns.”