County approves salaries, sets FY24 budget hearing

supervisors set three public hearings concerning the Fiscal Year 2024 and 2023 county budgets.

All three hearings will be held on Tuesday, April 4.

The hearing at 9:05 a.m. deals with the overall FY 2024 budget. Some particulars include:

• Grass county taxes levied to be $10,798,561

This reflects $10,606,561 levied on property and $192,391 as utility replacement taxes. $55,000 of the levy is specifically designated for county facility capital improvements, major software updates, election equipment replacement, aerial tax map updates, and other one-time projects deemed by the board of supervisors to be of benefit to the public.

• Total revenues of $19,430,186

• Total expenditures of $23,490,900

The hearing at 9:10 a.m. concerns reductions to the FY 2023 departmental appropriations that are in excess of 10 percent or $5,000, whichever is greater, of the original appropriation. That includes the following departments:

• Substance Abuse Services. The original appropriation was $22,100. The total reduction is $9,600 (43.4 percent), reflecting a reduction in services.

• Conservation Derecho Fund. The original appropriation was $292,000. The total reduction is $287,000 (98.3 percent), reflecting a delay in project plans.

The hearing at 9:15 a.m. amends the FY 2023 county budget. The amendment shows a decrease in total revenues by $2,053,516, and an increase in total expenditures by $415,343.

During the previous board meeting, Hein provided three options to the board regarding the county’s General Fund and Rural Services Fund. The board proposed moving one sheriff’s deputy’s salary and benefits out of the General and into the Rural Services Fund.

“With that, I was able to bring down the General Fund rate a little bit and also bring down the Rural Services levy rate a little bit compared to what was published for the max tax levy,” Hein said.

This would put the General Basic Fund levy rate at $4.15 per $1,000 of taxable valuation. This provides a carryover of 19.25 percent.

The General Supplemental Fund would have a $2.005 per $1,000 levy rate.

“That rate would actually end up staying the same as it is in the current fiscal year,” Hein noted.

This would offer a carryover of 52.22 percent. Hein said she’s pleased with that amount, having wanted a 50 percent carryover.

Rural Services would be slightly above last year with a rate of $3.146 per $1,000; and a carryover of $504,000.

“Once you add in the 35 cents for EMS, that gives us a total countywide level rate of 9.65152 percent. That is .966652 over the current fiscal year we’re in. If you took that out, you’d just be about 61 cents over the last fiscal year,” Hein said.

In setting the FY 2024 hearing, the board also approved salary increases for county employees.

The following percentage increases were approved:

• Board of supervisors, 4 percent

• Auditor, 6 percent

• Treasurer, 6 percent

• Attorney, 8 percent

• Sheriff 8 percent

• Recorder, 6 percent

• JETS director, 6 percent

• County engineer, 6 percent

• Conservation director, 6 percent

• Community Services director, 6 percent

• Senior Dining director, 6 percent

• Environmental Health administrator, 6 percent

• VA administrator, 6 percent

• Public Health coordinator, 6 percent

• IT coordinator, 6 percent

• GIS coordinator, 6 percent

• Road Maintenance supervisor, 6 percent plus $2,000 for bridge inspection duties

• Jail administrator, 6 percent

• Communications supervisor, 6 percent

• Sheriff’s office manager, 6 percent

• Assistant to engineer, 6 percent

• Engineer in training, 3.05 percent

• Conservation ranger, 6 percent

• Attorney secretary, 6 percent

• Secondary Road office manager, 6 percent

• Conservation naturalist, 6 percent

• Conservation natural resource manager, 6 percent

• Conservation office manager (part-time), 6 percent

• Public Health specialist, 6 percent

• Mental Health regional social worker, 6 percent

• Mental Health regional social worker (part-time), 6 percent