County Attorney helps support Shop with a Cop

Plans for Jones County’s fourth annual Shop with a Cop event were in jeopardy this year due to the pandemic and uncertain funding sources. That is until some heavyweights stepped up to the plate…

The Jones County Family Council takes charge of the event, led by Sherri Hunt.

“People had so many other things going on, and the focus was not on Shop with a Cop,” Hunt said.

Typically the event serves roughly 60 middle-school-aged students throughout Jones County. Shop with a Cop incorporates kids from the Monticello, Anamosa, Olin, and Wyoming schools.

Each kid receives a $100 gift card to shop at Walmart and purchase Christmas gifts for their family members. They’re each accompanied by a Jones County law enforcement officer.

The program not only teaches children about the true meaning of the holidays, but allows the kids to bond with a law enforcement officer in a positive manner.

By early November, Hunt realized the event may not happen this year due to lack of donations and funds (grants). That’s when Jones County Attorney Kristofer Lyons stepped up…

On Nov. 20, Lyons posted on his personal Facebook page asking people to help raise money for Shop with a Cop. His ploy to get people to donate? He and a member of the Jones County Sheriff’s Office would each eat one Paqui Carolina Reaper Chips. These are known to be the hottest chips around. Lyons offered to eat one of the chips live on camera for all to see if he was reached his goal of raising $500.

“We hit that goal in five days,” Lyons said. “I was completely overwhelmed by the support.”

Lyons encouraged people to either mail their donations or to send them via Venmo directly to Hunt.

“All of a sudden my phone Venmo started going off like crazy,” Hunt said.

Lyons was able to raise a total of $1,140 in the end! He even talked Chief Deputy Brian Eckhardt into eating a hot chip with him.

“It makes you feel good,” commented Hunt. “People see the value in this program.”

Shop with a Cop will now be able to serve 64 students from across the county, and Hunt already has shopping dates planned later this week for each school to have its own day of shopping, while allowing for social distancing.

Hunt said initially when Lyons contacted her about raising money for Shop with a Cop, he informed her he had a crazy idea up his sleeve.

“It’s an exceptional cause that Sherri spearheads,” complimented Lyons. “It does a great job of forging strong relationships between our youth and law enforcement, and certainly in Jones County, the uniformed law enforcement really enjoy participating.”

Eckhardt has been a part of Shop with a Cop since its inception. Lyons said Jones County Dispatch made a plea to see Eckhardt take part in the hot chip challenge.

Lyons said the idea stemmed from a radio show Sheriff Greg Graver was tuned into while he and Lyons were preparing for a court hearing. The show talked about the “One Chip Challenge.”

“I brought it up to my wife, and she suggested I do it, but to see if I could also support a good cause while doing so,” Lyons explained.

That same day, Hunt posted on social media the need for funds for Shop with a Cop, and it all started coming into play.

Lyons said he actually got a lot of volunteers to eat “the other” chip as part of the cause.

“It feels great to help out such a great cause,” Lyons said. “I’m glad I could do a small part to pitch in.”

He admitted to not knowing the program was in jeopardy this year. “I am glad we could keep it going,” added Lyons.

Hunt said it’s awesome that a leader within our local judicial system was willing to step up for the cause. “For a public figure to go out on a limb like this… that’s what it’s all about,” she said.

In addition to the One Chip Challenge, Hunt also received an anonymous donation of $500, a donation of $800, and $1,000 from the Anamosa Eagles Club.

“Every little bit helps,” she said. “So people have contacted me asking how they could help.”

In addition to purchasing gifts, everything the students buy will also be gift-wrapped at no charge.

To continue to support the Family Council’s Shop with a Cop program, donations can be sent to Jones County Family Council, P.O. Box 472, Anamosa, IA 52205.