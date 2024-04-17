County awards sale of unused right of way

Two adjacent landowners along the former Military Road/Highway 151 in Anamosa submitted bids to acquire .45 acre of unused county right of way.

During the April 9 Jones County Board of Supervisors meeting, the two bids were opened and reviewed:

• Jeff Hinz, $6,100

• Bryce Ricklefs, $6,500

The appraised amount for the ground was $6,000.

The board gave Hinz the opportunity to increase his bid, which he declined. The board awarded the right of way to Ricklefs.

County Engineer Derek Snead said he would work with County Attorney Kristofer Lyons to prepare a quitclaim deed.

In other county business:

• Snead informed the board that Wendling Quarries planned to start this week with contract rock on the east side of the county. Weber Stone was expected to start shortly after, into early this week.

The Secondary Roads’ crews had been out on the gravel roads blading and preparing the roads for new rock.

• The board awarded the bid for countywide pavement markings to KAM Line with a total price of $96,390. ($89,638 is just for the county’s portion. The remaining covers the cities of Monticello and Anamosa.)

“It came in under bid,” said Assistant Engineer Todd Postel.

• Snead sought the board’s input to hire seasonal/summer help.

The board has asked county departments to cut back on filling open positions due to tight budget constraints.

Snead said he typically hires between two and five candidates for the summer; he hopes to hire just two for the time being. One would take on roadside mowing jobs; the other would help within the Engineer’s Office.

Snead said he budgets between $20,000 and $25,000 for payroll.

“I think the money would be better spent keeping it (the jobs) in-house with people who know what they’re doing,” commented Supervisor John Schlarmann of the mowing. “In my opinion, I’d rather spend the money to help the office out.”

The board’s consensus was for Snead to seek candidates to fill the roles needed.