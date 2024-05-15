County blindsided by Anamosa’s action on Dillon Bridge

An article regarding the fate of the historic Dillon Military Bridge appeared in the May issue of the Journal-Eureka, prompting the Jones County Board of Supervisors to address the comments within the article.

The bridge, which spans the Wapsipinicon River within Wapsipinicon State Park has been the topic of much discussion at supervisors’ meetings, especially throughout the last couple of years.

As recent as March of this year, Anamosa City Administrator Jeremiah Hoyt spoke with the board, outlining various options he researched in order to save the bridge.

The county and City of Anamosa are partners in a 28E agreement regarding maintenance and repair of the bridge. However, as County Attorney Kristofer Lyons pointed out during the May 7 board meeting, the county has to authorize their services in any project in writing to the city before a project can commence.

According to the J-E article, the council voted to move forward with a $60,300 inspection and analysis of Dillon Bridge.

“I don’t agree with what happened there,” expressed Supervisor Joe Oswald. “It says they (Anamosa) took the lead. In my opinion, that doesn’t mean you go out and agree to do something without the other party agreeing to it as well.”

“The city’s job was to take the lead in this partnership and they didn’t for the last 20 years,” noted Lyons. “I understand what they want to do, but they have to communicate better and they’ve got to make us a part of this.

“The 28E agreement is for the repair and maintenance of this bridge. It is not for other reasons.”

In March 2022, the county agreed to spend $12,500 for an engineering proposal from Origin Design concerning possible repairs to Dillon Bridge. Supervisor Jeff Swisher questioned whether Anamosa paid their share of that project.

“So if they didn’t follow through with this, what makes us want to follow through with this next proposal of $60,000?” he asked.

Supervisor John Schlarmann said paying the $60,300 for an engineer could tell Anamosa that it might cost millions to repair the bridge. He asked who was going to cover those costs.

“The process of obtaining a permit for a bridge, with possible historic significance, is a huge undertaking that at the minimum is an 18-month process,” offered County Engineer Derek Snead. “It’s an extremely lengthy process. You can’t just hire a contractor within a couple of months to do any type of work.”

The board agreed to have Lyons and County Auditor Whitney Hein draft a letter to the City of Anamosa in response to their decision.

In other county business:

• The board approved a proclamation declaring May 10 Child Care Provider Appreciation Day.

"These people are truly essential workers," noted Sherri Hunt, Cedar/Jones Early Childhood Iowa (ECI) director. "We recognize them for the hard work they do."

• The board approved the hiring of Stephanie Herrig as an on-call clerk in the Recorder's Office, effective May 15 at $17.50 an hour.

Recorder Sheri Jones said Herrig already works on-call in the Sheriff's Office.

• Auditor Whitney Hein sought the board's thoughts on becoming a member of the Central Iowa Juvenile Detention Center.

This is the facility where Jones County pays to send juveniles for detention. Non-member counties pay $170 a day to house juveniles; member-counties pay $160. Hein said the facility has plans to drop that even further to $140 a day, beginning July 1.

There is no fee for a county to become a member; no strings attached. If Jones County becomes a member, one of the board of supervisors could also serve on their board as well to provide representation. There are 32 counties who are currently members.

The board said they would be willing to hear a presentation from the detention center.

• Hein updated the board on the first-floor restroom renovation project. The start date for the project will be Nov. 5. Substantial completion will need to be between April 1 and May 1, 2025.

• The board awarded the county's annual audit services to the State Auditor's Office.

• The board approved a quote for $65,329 from Radio Communications for a surveillance system upgrade.

IT Coordinator Lisa Mootz presented the various quotes and what each package would entail. This particular package includes five new security cameras, five licenses for the security system, installation, and two new servers for storage purposes with a five-year warranty.

The board plans to use ARPS funds to cover the cost.

• The board approved sending an official notice to abate a nuisance located at 12595 Davenport St., Center Junction.

• The board set a public hearing for May 28 at 9:30 a.m. to discuss a nuisance located at 8478 Slide Rock Rd., Anamosa.

• The board set a public hearing for June 4 at 9:30 a.m. to discuss a nuisance located at 24052 Ridge Rd./E-28, Anamosa.

• Land Use Administrator Whitney Amos sought the board's opinion regarding reoccurring nuisance complaints on properties that have not been abated yet.

"I want to know how to proceed on things," she said. "One in particular hasn't paid their civil citation or hasn't done anything with their property. How should I proceed?"

Supervisor Jeff Swisher suggested the county take matters into their own hands, hiring a contractor, and having the properties cleaned up, with the costs being assessed to the owner's property taxes.

Supervisor John Schlarmann said the nuisances should be addressed individually as they come up.

"We have to move forward as the county to make things look better," Swisher said.