County boardroom fills with gravel road complaints

While Cori Mahoney, a resident on Fish House Road, was on the Feb. 21 Jones County Supervisor agenda to speak, the board room quickly filled up with many others wanting to address the condition of gravel roads in the county.

Mahoney said he knows the road is a dead-end road with minimal traffic; however, he said, “It’s absolutely disgusting. It’s soft; it’s always like that throughout the whole year. The road needs to be re-graded.”

“The engineer is trying to do different things; we’re addressing it,” offered Supervisor Jeff Swisher.

“There are 6-inch ruts down into the road,” added Mahoney. “My truck almost bottoms out.”

Tom Durgin, who also lives on Fish House Road, backed Mahoney’s claims.

“It’s never been ditched,” he said. “I understand all roads are bad, but there is no place for water to go except down the road.”

“The water soaks into the road,” added Mahoney.

Durgin asked why the road no longer has a crown down the center.

The supervisors moved up their Public Comment period so those present could speak.

Dean Oswald lives on Hardscrabble Road. He drove gravel roads in Delaware, Linn, and Jones counties, and said Jones’ roads are the worst.

“They are impassable,” he said. “They’re absolutely terrible.”

He said he’s seen what the county is putting on the roads and said the size of the rock is not helping with the conditions.

“You need to put down clean rock,” urged Oswald.

Michael and Mary Curtis on 102nd Street said they can no longer drive their cars on the road to their house. They had to resort to parking their cars in a church parking lot and shuttle back and forth.

“If we have an emergency, we’re screwed,” said Michael of getting emergency vehicles down the road. “We’d watch our house burn.”

He asked who pays for damage to vehicles caused by the condition of the road.

“They have never been this bad,” he continued. “Even a diesel truck struggles.”

Mary added, “We chose to live on a gravel road; not in a third-world country. I think we can expect better conditions on the gravel roads. Every year it gets worse. Something needs to get done.”

Jake Mysak also lives on 102nd. He agreed that the roads pose a safety concern.

“We need to embargo now,” he said of placing restrictions on the roads. “Tree services and garbage trucks are tearing them up.”

Bruce Feuling, who lives on 120th Avenue, said he feels the trucks coming in and out of the hog confinements on his road are an issue.

Ron Waite on 90th Street actually said his road is in “good shape.” He asked where Jones County is getting their road rock.

Holly Randall also lives on 102nd Street. She agreed with all of the comments made by her neighbors.

“The road is so bad,” she said, getting emotional. “I cringe every time I drive my kids to school. It is not safe.”

She said she called the Engineer’s Office and was told they would make a note of her complaint.

“Please do something,” she urged the county.

Ed Luedtke on 150th Street addressed the board about the condition of his road back in September.

“Nothing was done,” he said. “How am I supposed to move corn and grain?”

He said the county just has excuses as to why the roads are in poor shape.

“Now the problem is extending,” he added. “I have to use four-wheel drive to get to my house. There is not enough rock. This falls on you, gentlemen. It’s a countywide problem.”

Charlie Summers on 148th Avenue suggested the county use 800 to 1,000 tons of rock per mile, and look into a harder rock.

“It’s been 17 years since my road was last rocked. A load every now and then would sure make a difference.”

He said these roads all need a new base underneath.

“Winter is far from over,” added Summers. “The problem will get worse before it gets better. The roads need to be built up and the ditches clean so water can run.”

Like Luedtke, Summers said he doesn’t know where the county will get the money for more rock, but said it’s on the supervisors’ shoulders.

“You’re the boss,” he said. “We need a solution, quick. I can see embargos coming.”

Todd Postel, assistant engineer, spoke up.

“I disagree that this on their shoulders. We’re trying to address it. They (the board) control the purse strings. The burden falls on us and we’re trying to solve the issue. This will not happen overnight.”

Steve Brainard on 215th Avenue said his road has deep ruts, but it is passable.

“It’s the worst I’ve seen in a long time. I blame it on the quality of the rock. There’s too much lime in the rock.”

He told the board he does not envy their position.

“I hope you get something done.”

Swisher explained to the crowd that the county cannot afford to truck rock from quarries outside of the county.

“It’s bad. We understand.”

He said the county is looking at ways to come up with more money for more rock.

Supervisor Joe Oswald said anything they do now will not cure the problem overnight.

Postel told the board that he and County Engineer Derek Snead were working on some plans to core out some of the worst areas and use clean rock to fill the ruts.

“We need to see what it looks like when it dries out,” he said of pending heavy rains in the forecast. “There is still a lot of ice in the roads, 6 to 8 inches down. We can’t make any predictions on what’s going to happen.”