County closes out FY19, approves FY20 budget

Jones County’s Fiscal Year 2020 budget was finalized during the March 12 Board of Supervisors meeting. The board also amended the FY 2019 budget.

A public hearing was held on the proposed FY 2020 budget. County Auditor Janine Sulzner explained there is no change in the county’s levy rate from last year at $5.93 per $1,000. The rural tax levy rate is $2.66 per $1,000.

The county’s expenditures are approximately $21 million, which is a $1.6 million increase from FY 2019. Revenue is expected at $17 million.