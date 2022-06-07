County closes out FY22 business

Several items on the Jones County Supervisors’ agenda on June 28 detailed closing out the end of Fiscal Year 2022.

The board approved an interfund transfer of $300,000 from the Secondary Road Local Option Tax Fund to the Secondary Road Fund. (The first installment of $500,000 was transferred on Sept. 14, 2021.) This funding helps to cover road and bridge project expenses such as:

• Madison Road RCB (reinforced concrete box) twin culvert replacement

• Highway 64 HMA (hot mix asphalt) paving from Highway 136 to Jackson County

• Lead Mine Road grading and RCB culvert replacement

• Buffalo Road Bridge replacement

• 7th Avenue HMA resurfacing from 7th Avenue South to the end of the roadway

County Engineer Derek Snead said he has enough revenue in the Secondary Road Fund for the remainder of FY22.

“That’s not the issue,” he said. “IF we don’t transfer the entire allotted amount, every dollar reduces our carry-over budget for operations.”

The board approved an interfund transfer of $7,337.05 from the Conservation Land Acquisition Trust Fund to the General Basic Fund:

• $1,060 for expenses incurred by the General Fund at the Eby’s Mill Wildlife Management Area

• $2,154 for expenses incurred by the General Fund for improvements at the Hale Wildlife Area

• $1,916.25 for expenses incurred by the General Fund at the Lost Canyon/Whitewater Canyon Area

• $2,206.80 for expenses incurred by the General Fund at the Grant Wood Trail

These expenses incurred are to be paid from donations and other funds held in the Conservation Land Acquisition Trust Fund.

The board approved an interfund transfer of $45,000 from the General Basic Fund to the Capital Projects Fund to be used for long-term facility improvements. The total represents:

“These are unused budget funds we’re transferring for future facility projects,” noted County Auditor Whitney Hein.

The board approved a fund balance resolution, designating committed funds to the following:

• $55,000 county facility capital projects

• $54,626 for Conservation capital projects

• $23,570 for Conservation campground improvements (This represents the rate increases for camping at Central Park.)

• $9,503 for special GIS projects (This represents unused budget funds.)

• $81,211 for aerial tax mapping updates, a joint project with the Jones County Conference Board

• $120,000 for the voting equipment replacement fund

The board approved a fund balance resolution, designating restricted funds to the following:

• $52,494 of unspent grants/donations for Central Park historic bridge improvements

• $14,008 of unspent grants/donations for the Central Park Prairie Project

• $84,982 of unspent grants/donations for Wapsipinicon Trail Project

• $138,732 of unspent funds for Eby’s Mill River Access Project

The board approved the Master Appropriation Resolution for various county departments.

“These were numbers set at budget time,” noted Hein.

Supervisor Joe Oswald said he would be in favor of appropriating $30,000 for Conservation capital improvements, but taking $10,000 of that from the county’s $4 million in ARPA funds (only appropriating $20,000).

“We have not made any decisions on that,” commented Supervisor Ned Rohwedder of how the county would spend the ARPA funds.

Hein informed the board that Shive-Hattery would at the July 19 board meeting with a report on county facilities and the jail.

The board’s approval left the full $30,000 appropriation for Conservation.

In other FY22 county business:

• The board approved a fund balance designation resolution for 100 percent of the local option sales tax funds for road and bridge construction projects.

• The board approved the FY23 salaries, which do not include the union employees.

This also includes making of record Conservation staff wages, as recommended by the Conservation Board.

• The board approved designating $72,274, the remaining FY22 budget funds, for Conservation projects.

“These are projects that didn’t get done and two pieces of equipment,” noted Conservation Director Brad Mormann.

The funds are for the Central Park Bridge Project ($41,800), a truck replacement ($29,292), and a new P-25 radio for the boat ($1,182).