County closes out successful Buffalo Rd. bridge project

The Buffalo Road bridge replacement and PCC paving project is closed out.

During the Jan. 17 Jones County Supervisor meeting, County Engineer Derek Snead and Assistant Engineer Todd Postel met with the board to close out the project and approve the final voucher.

“The project was completed this summer,” Snead said.

The contractor on the project was Jim Schroeder Construction out of Bellevue. The initial engineer’s estimate was $850,000. About a year ago, Postel increased that to $875,500 due to the rise in construction costs and materials.

“It was a good project,” praised Postel. “It turned out really well, and came in a little under construction costs.”

Jim Schroeder Construction’s bid was $759,906.71. The total project costs, as noted on the final voucher, came in at $757,286.

Postel said that there was an increase in the price for re-bar.

The board approved the final voucher.

In other county business:

• The board appointed Byron Freese and Wendy Dunn to the Pioneer Cemetery Commission.

• The board approved a request from Bikers Against Child Abuse to display blue pinwheels on the courthouse lawn for one week in the month of April for National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

County Auditor Whitney Hein said the only stipulation is that there cannot be any child abuse cases going on in the courthouse the week they display the pinwheels, or the case would be declared a mistrial.

• The board approved a fireworks permit for Pete Streets for an event at Fawn Creek Country Club on Jan. 21.