County considers closing dangerous intersection

Published by admin on Wed, 11/20/2019 - 2:28pm
Following the death of Deputy Treasurer Shelli Gray at the intersection of Highway 151 and Old Dubuque Road in Anamosa, the county is considering its options for that dangerous intersection.
During the Nov. 13 Jones County Supervisor meeting, County Engineer Derek Snead said it would be his recommendation to completely close the intersection to traffic.
