County considers re-zoning request in Castle Grove

The Jones County Supervisors held a public hearing during their Aug. 13 board meeting regarding the re-zoning of 1.90 acres in Castle Grove Township from A1-Agricultural to I1-Industrial District.

Land Use Administrator Whitney Amos noted that the Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval, but with conditions placed on the re-zoning agreement. Part of those conditions include if the Hogans cease operation, move, or there is a death, the portion re-zoned automatically reverts back to A1-Ag.

Ben and Hilary Hogan have established a ready-mix concrete plant on their property in rural Jones County.

“In order to be compliant with the zoning ordinance,” Amos explained, “it has to be re-zoned.”

Hilary shared that they removed old hog barns on their farm and put up the ready-mix plant.

Supervisor Joe Oswald asked if the Hogans had the DNR permits in place, as stipulated by the ordinance. He said copies of those forms need to be filed with Amos before the re-zoning can take place.

Assistant County Engineer Todd Postel warned that heavy truck traffic, much like concrete trucks, can impact the condition of gravel roads, especially during the spring when the roads are still soft.

“You need to be careful during times of the year when the weather and roads are sensitive,” he said. “You’ll be held responsible if you tear it (the roads) apart. The springtime can be problematic.”

Supervisor John Schlarmann said there’s not a huge difference between a full cattle truck and a cement truck.

“They had cattle there all the time and they didn’t tear up the road,” Schlarmann said.

Supervisor Jon Zirkelbach asked Hogans if there would be materials both coming in and going out, which adds to the traffic.

“This is another business in the county,” praised Supervisor Jeff Swisher. “I think it’s great.”

The board approved the first of three considerations to re-zone the property.

Amos noted that County Attorney Kristofer Lyons recommended the board not waive the three readings, giving the public time to respond if needed.

“For a lot of people, this is the first time the general public is seeing this,” added Zirkelbach.

In other county business:

• The board held a closed session per Iowa Code section 21.5 “to discuss pending litigation.”

• The board approved a Special Class C Retail Native Wine License for Lubben Vineyards & Wines, LLC in Anamosa.

The business is located off Highway 151, across from AmericInn.

Oswald noted that the initial proposal mentioned the installation of a turning lane into the driveway to the winery, off the highway. He asked if that was still in the works.

Judy Lubben said that is still the plan and they are working with the DOT to get it done.

“They give you a year to get it done,” she said. “There are guidelines that we have to abide by, what they want. “We’ll have a contractor.”

• The board approved a gathering permit for the Jones County Historical Society for the Golden Jubilee Folk Festival on Aug. 25. The board also waived the $5 permit fee.

• The board approved the re-zoning of 5.70 acres on Lovell Township from A1-Ag to C2-Commercial Highway, owned by Roger Stephen.

They also approved the preliminary plat of Brad Stephen’s Fourth Addition, which contains one lot.

• The board approved a 15-day extension for a nuisance located at 10657 Main St., Center Junction, owned by Jerry Willcoxson.

• The board held a public hearing on a nuisance located at 12645 105th Ave., Center Junction, owned by Judy Raymond.

Amos said while Raymond did contact her, there is still more work to be done to clean up the property, including addressing the dilapidated building.

Raymond was given 30 days to abate the nuisance. Amos noted none of the clean-up work began until the board set a public hearing.

The board will take action at their next meeting.

• The board approved the final voucher for the County Road E-34 HMA Resurfacing Project for Mathy Construction (River City Paving).

Postel said the total project cost was $1,644,278.34. This included $500,000 in safety funds.

• The board approved the purchase of a used High Cube Container from Highway 64 Auction in the amount of $7,500.