County considers resolution to make EMS ‘essential’ in county

A resolution to have EMS designated as “essential services” within Jones County will be considered by the Jones County Board of Supervisors.

As a result, the county may have a decision to make in an upcoming election as to whether EMS becomes essential within the county.

Such a designation would allow county or ambulance service districts to add a tax to help adequately fund the services.

The Jones County Board of Supervisors took part in a discussion on the topic during its Sept. 21 meeting with Rep. Lee Hein, who helped sponsor the “EMS Bill” that was passed and signed into law in June by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

The law allows each county to make its own determination as to how its funding is divided. Hein said it can help rural areas make sure they are better covered by the services.

“It’s something to consider,” Hein said. “This is just another tool I felt, and some of my colleagues felt, that the rural people needed.”

He said a statewide resolution would be difficult to pass because it is less needed in urban areas.

“It costs just as much to have an ambulance sitting here in Anamosa or Wyoming, as it does in Cedar Rapids,” Hein said. “The only difference is that the one in Cedar Rapids goes out 10 times (as often as) the one here, and you’ve got the same costs. They can recoup their costs because of charges and volume, and we can’t.

“You guys now have the mechanism to led the local people make the decision.”

He added that a county-wide essential services designation would still allow the larger cities in Jones County, Monticello and Anamosa, to retain their own services. But smaller communities would have additional funding for their services.

There are three ways the tax can be assessed: property tax, income tax surcharge, and/or sales tax.

If the board pursues this, it would need to publish a notice 60 days in advance of voting on the essential service resolution. It would vote once, then vote again a week or more later.

If it passes, the board would then establish an advisory board – presumably including some EMS service workers – that would decide how the tax will be assessed, and how the funds would be divided. The advisory board would then recommend to the board of supervisors the amount of funding to be specified on the ballot.

Once that process is complete, the board would have to pass another resolution to take it to a vote, either through a general election – the next one of those would be in November 2022 – a city election, or a special election.

“I’m sure that there will be lots of publicity on this if it goes to a vote, as I know the board wants to make sure that the citizens are well-educated on the topic,” county auditor Whitney Hein said in an email.

If the vote passes, the advisory board would have to annually assess and review the emergency medical services of the county and file an annual report with the board.

For a countywide service, the maximum tax rate would be 75 cents per $1,000 of assessed value.

In other county business:

• The board approved Jamie Ginter and Brenda Leonard as HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) co-privacy officers for the county, replacing the co-privacy officers who are no longer county employees.

The privacy officer is the first point of contact for HIPAA-related complaints, train employees on matters related to HIPAA, and to annual HIPAA audits of county offices.

The county also has a security officer, Lisa Mootz, who makes sure all technology platforms are secure to avoid breaches of personal information.

Federal law requires the county office to fill these positions. They have to be held by county employees, but there is no extra pay for these added duties.

• The board approved the Jones County Sick Leave Donation Policy.

• The board approved the hiring of Denise Tillett as a site manager at the Monticello Senior Dining site.

• The board approved the courthouse elevator maintenance and security project.