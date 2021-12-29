County contemplates heavy decision on OSHA vaccine mandate

County Attorney Kristofer Lyons asked the Jones County Supervisors for some direction concerning the OSHA COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS).

During the Dec. 21 board of supervisors meeting, Lyon met with the board, informing them of some recent activity with the Standard.

According to “The National Law Review,” on Dec. 17, “a three-judge panel of the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals dissolved the stay.” The court’s decision offers that OSHA “did not exceed its statutory authority in issuing the ETS.” The OSHA Act states that OSHA is required “to issue an emergency standard if necessary to protect workers from a ‘grave danger’ presented by ‘exposure to substances or agents determined to be toxic or physically harmful or from new hazards.’” Further, the court determined that OSHA is within its rights to regulate against COVID-19, a virus, which falls under “agent that causes bodily harm.”

In the past OSHA has regulated against infectious diseases and bloodborne pathogens.

“OSHA necessarily has the authority to regulate infectious diseases that are not unique to the workplace,” stated the “Lew Review.” “Indeed, no virus is unique to the workplace and affects only workers.”

With that in mind, OSHA shared new ETS compliance dates. Covered employers must now comply by Jan. 10, 2022. If employers offer employees the option to test instead of getting vaccinated, that testing process must begin on or before Feb. 9, 2022.

The OSHA standard says that employers with 100 or more employees must submit the COVID vaccination status of each employee and to keep records related to vaccination status. They must also develop a policy describing the requirements with regard to vaccinations and testing. Employers can allow employees the option to subject themselves to weekly testing if they wish to remain unvaccinated.

Over the weekend, the U.S. Supreme Court announced it would hold a special hearing on the matter on Jan. 7.

“It is extremely likely there could be another stay on it,” warned Lyons. “It could change at any time.”

Lyons offered that at this point, he is unsure as to where the county, as an employer, stands on potential compliance.

“How many are vaccinated and how many are not?” asked Supervisor Joe Oswald, clarifying Lyons’ question to the board.

“At some point, I need to know the answer otherwise I can’t give you legal advice,” continued Lyons. “We could be in compliance; I don’t know.”

Lyons explained that step-one in the process is simply knowing the vaccination numbers.

“Legally, can we ask of that information?” proposed Oswald.

“Yes,” Lyon said. “You can ask department heads to collect it (the numbers).”

He went on to warn the board that there could be consequences down the line if the county is not in compliance by the deadline date.

“But we have to figure out what to do with this,” he urged.

Supervisor Jeff Swisher summarized that the consequences are either financial (in terms of a fine) or losing employees due to the mandate.

“Losing employees is the biggest hit,” said Swisher. “First responders are losing personnel to the hospital mandate. I fear that’ll happen to us if we force people to do it (get vaccinated) if it’s against their belief.”

“There is no vaccinate mandate now,” Lyons clarified. “They can get vaccinated or submit to testing. This is a decision you’ll have to make.”

When it comes to the county using taxpayer dollars to potentially pay the compliance fine, Lyons continued, “People in Jones County are generally against a vaccine mandate, and against the county paying a fine if people have to make a choice. That’s a problem and we have to start talking about it.”

Oswald said knowing where the county sits in terms of compliance is “good information to know as opposed to sitting here and waiting.”

“It’s frustrating from my perspective,” said Lyons, “because I don’t know what compliance looks like. But if we don’t provide the (vaccination) status of people, it’ll be treated as non-compliant.”

Swisher asked what the definition of “compliance” is, whether that means an employee has one or two shots, and/or the booster, too.

“I don’t know that answer,” Lyons admitted.

“The government is heading down a road they shouldn’t be going down,” added Swisher.

“Would I tell my boss if I was vaccinated?” proposed Supervisor Jon Zirkelbach.

“You have to be naïve if you don’t think we can’t lose employees,” warned Swisher.

The matter will be added to the board’s next agenda for Dec. 28.