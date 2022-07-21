County continues discussion on new ATV/UTV law

More discussion was had during the July 5 Jones County Board of Supervisor meeting concerning the statewide ATV/UTV law that went into effect July 1.

The board continued to discuss how to merge the county ordinance with the state law, noting some changes to both.

"What do we need to do to match with the state?" asked Supervisor Joe Oswald.

"You don't have to change anything," noted County Attorney Kristofer Lyons. "Or you can change everything. You can repeal our entire ordinance and adopt the state law and nothing."

However, Lyons said the board would need to instruct local law enforcement when they need to be enforcing the state law versus the county's.

"You cold have them enforce the state law and see what happens," he suggested. "But we'd still have ours on the books."

Lyons also shared that a lot of counties "are disappointed in the state law" when it comes to the low insurance coverage provision.

"I don't see a world where anyone would insure at the minimum amount," Lyons said.

Since the county's ordinance passed in 2018, Lyons and Chief Deputy Brian Eckhardt noted that there's been one violation.

With the county's ordinance more restrictive than the state in terms of where ATV/UTV riders could drive, Lyons said that could lead to enforcement issues.

"It'll be a problem with people coming into Jones County and following the state rules," continued Lyons.

Eckhardt suggested the county could maintain a portion of its ordinance that allows ATVs/UTVs to travel down any county roadway, gravel or paved.

In addition, the county allowed those 16 years of age and older to drive ATVs/UTVs; state law says 18.

"You at least have to establish minimum standards," noted Eckhardt.

County Recorder Sheri Jones told the board that her office has been getting a lot of questions since the state law went into effect. (The Recorder's Office is where one would go to register their ATV/UTV.)

"I think you need to adopt the state code and then add the things you want to keep and move on," urged Eckhardt, "so there's clarity for the public."

Supervisor John Schlarmann asked why the county couldn't keep the age requirement at 16.

Lyons stipulated that while the age requirement is up to the supervisors, "the state clearly says 18.

"But we'll enforce what you want us to enforce," he said.

Eckhardt explained that the age limit falls under the state's "rules of the road." For instance, a county cannot change the speed limit on a two-lane highway without the state's permission. He didn't think the county could change the age limit.

On the upside, Lyons felt the state law would definitely attract more recreational visitors to Jones County.

"That's the purpose of it," said Oswald.

With Sheriff Greg Graver not available to offer input at the moment, Lyons urged the board to take his comments in before making any changes to the ordinance.

"Whatever you do, do it right," he said.

Details regarding the ATV/UTV law:

• Can off-highway vehicles be ridden in state parks?

Yes, they can operate on "through roads," meaning a road that starts and ends outside of park boundaries to pass from one authorized destination to another. They may not operate them on side roads wholly contained within park boundaries. This also applies to wildlife/game management areas.

• Can farmers who are exempt for registration still travel from one farm to another?

Yes. ATVs used exclusively as farm implements are exempt from registration. ATV operation is allowed on a highway between sunrise and sunset and incidental to the vehicle's use for agricultural purposes. The new law's language regarding age and insurance also does not apply to ATVs used for agricultural purposes.

• Where can ATVs/UTVs be ridden on roadways?

Undivided two-lane primary highway on the most direct route between an ATV park/trail, secondary road, city street, and the operator's residence.

Any secondary road that is unpaved.

Any secondary road that is paved and undivided on the most direct route.

A paved, undivided secondary road, as authorized by the county board of supervisors.

Directly across a highway that is not an interstate.