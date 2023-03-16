County continues to narrow down FY 2024 budget

The Jones County Supervisors are getting closer to setting a public hearing on the county’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget.

During the March 7 board meeting, County Auditor Whitney Hein told the board they have to finalize county employee salaries by the time they set the hearing date. The board felt they could take action on salaries and set a hearing during their March 14 meeting.

Hein also provided an update as an FYI for the board concerning the county’s expense budget.

“Our expense budget, was reduced by $61,978 versus what was requested,” she said. “After you went through all of the salaries and agency requests, you cut out $61,978.”

Despite the reduction, Hein said the expenses, though, as they sit today, represent a 7 percent increase over FY 2023.

“That 7 percent equals a $1.6 million increase over last year,” she said. “This is why I’m very concerned about putting a cap and not being able to levy for unusual needs (an issue stemming from SF 356). Basically, you guys would be looking at cutting a lot; cutting $1.6 million out of the budget. And in this climate, unfortunately, it would be impossible to do without cutting services.”

Supervisor Ned Rohwedder added that some of the services the county provides are mandated by the state legislature.

“Or we offer the bare minimum, which is not what taxpayers have come to expect,” Hein said.

She said the state legislature is defining unusual needs as being a natural disaster. In those cases, the county is covered by insurance.

Hein also laid out a few options for the board to consider dealing with the county’s maximum tax levy, and whether they choose to pay any sheriff’s deputies out of the Rural Services Fund… (NOTE: All levy rates below include the new EMS levy.)

• Option 1, a countywide wide levy rate of $10.10 per $1,000, which comes out to be $1.42 difference from the current year.

“I don’t think this is your best option, but I wanted you to see what the budget looks like levying for just what you published in the papers as the max lax levy,” noted Hein.

• Option 2, $9.77 per $1,000, or $1.09 over the current year.

• Option 3, $9.76 per $1,000, or $1.08 over the current year.

Hein suggested taking one deputy’s wages and benefits out of the Rural Services Fund to better balance the funds.

The board tentatively favored Option 2.