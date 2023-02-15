County creates Courthouse Security/Transport Supervisor position

During the Feb. 7 Jones County Supervisor meeting, Sheriff Greg Graver proposed a new full-time position…

The recent retirement of a courthouse security guard/transport driver, Graver said, will soon impact the county’s ability to provide those services for the courts. A Courthouse Security/Transport Supervisor, which would be a non-union job, could help alleviate future problems.

At one time, there were six people who rotated between the two positions (courthouse security and transport).

“It’s hard to find people,” Graver commented.

Over time, people retired, which means those roles fell to deputy sheriffs and the jail administrator.

“We don’t have anyone to manage anything,” Graver said.

It’s not just security during court days, but general security of the courthouse.

“We need someone with the availability to respond to calls throughout the building,” Graver continued.

This person would also be relied upon once the sheriff’s office and dispatch locate to the future law enforcement center.

The Security/Transport Supervisor would report directly to the Chief Deputy Sheriff.

One qualification Graver pointed out is the need to possess an Iowa Permit to Carry, meaning firearm possession would be required while on duty.

Some of the main duties would include:

• Supervise and manage court security and transport officers

• Scheduling personnel on court days and for transports

“We average about 400 transports a year,” Graver said. “That’s one or more a day.”

• Resolving disturbances/issues with visitors of the courthouse

• Manage security and prisoner operations during the Great Jones County Fair

“That’s an important role; a lot goes on behind the scenes,” Graver said.

• Assist with certain jail functions, as requested by the jail administrator

Graver said there is office space for a supervisor within the courthouse.

Graver’s proposed starting wage, beginning this current fiscal year, is $25 an hour plus benefits. That will increase to $26.09 starting July 1.

“I hope to have someone start by April 1,” he told the board. “It’s a good next step.”

Graver also provided a cost comparison to the board. If this position was full-time, the cost for the first year of employment (including benefits) would be $93,740. If it were a part-time position, it would cost the county $63,370. Graver is proposing full-time.

“I have this within my budget this year and next,” he said.

He said the one unknown is what type of insurance, if any, the employee would want.

“I believe this is an insignificant amount (of money) for the safety improvements to the courthouse, courthouse employees, and the visitors we serve,” he stated of the need for this position.

Graver shared that there has been some interest in this new position in-house, as well as within the community.

“There are some good options out there.”