County department heads express hiring needs

County Treasurer Amy Picray brought it to the Jones County Supervisors' attention during the Dec. 3 board meeting that she would soon be losing a deputy in her office.

Picray returned to the board room during the Dec. 10 meeting to further explain her situation.

In early 2024, the board requested that county department heads come to the board first before posting open positions within their departments.

"I don’t even know if you guys can tell me not to post it (the opening), as an elected official," prefaced Picray to the board. "I just don’t want to set a precedent."

She said she doesn't want to hire someone and then have to let them go following the county's budget sessions.

"I just wouldn’t want to do that to somebody. So that’s why I’m coming to you."

Picray said she feels her office brings in plenty of additional revenue to justify the number of staff she maintains.

"We have a new revenue source of the convenience fee," she said. "This year I budgeted to bring in $50,000. Through the first half of the year, we’ve already brought in $33,400. So we’re ahead of what I budgeted. Some people do say they’re not coming here for $10 (convenience fee). But the majority of people say it’s worth it."

On Jan. 1, another new law takes effect that will also bring in additional revenue into the Treasurer's Office.

"People will be able to do title transfers in any county," offered Picray. "Tied to that was an increase in fees. All of the increase comes to the county."

Title transfers will go from $25 to $35. Lien fees will go from $10 to $20.

"I did a conservative estimated and estimated that next fiscal year we would see a revenue increase of approximately $128,000," Picray noted. "That’s just based off last year’s issuance numbers. That doesn’t take into any consideration at all that people from any county now will be able to come to us. It seems reasonable to believe that if people are choosing to come to us for driver's licenses because we’re efficient, we’re convenient, we’re friendly, they’re going to do the same with title transfers."

With this new legislation, Picray said now is not the time to be cutting staff in her office. She feels they will continue to remain just as busy as ever.

Sixty percent of the licenses her office issues on an annual basis come from non-county residents. For everyone of those, not only will her office receive the standard $7 per driver's license, but now the additional $10 convenience fee.

Jones County tops out the top 10 chart in terms of issuing driver's licenses to non-county residents, at 60.01 percent. Coming in second is Monana County at 51.51 percent. No competition.

"There are 82 counties in the state and we’re that much higher from the majority of the counties in the state," Picray said.

Any time someone in her office is off for an extended period of time, she said it is very hard to continue to keep up with the flow of customers and work.

"To be completely honest with you, it’s painful to try and get through those times," she said. "There are just some things that we have to let go because we can’t keep up. It’s a weight on your mental health, not only me, but my staff, trying to keep up."

The same is true in order to take part in statewide trainings for the work Picray's staff do for the state. They have to balance how many at one time can sit through an online training, while still answering phones and waiting on customers.

"If you cut our staff, it would cut our revenue, because we would not be able to have as many driver's license appointments that we have," she told the board.

Supervisor Joe Oswald asked Picray if the workflow in her office has remained steady or increased. She said it's definitely increased.

"I don’t feel the least bit guilty about hiring another person in my office; they stay busy," she said.

Right now her office has six deputies, in addition to Picray.

With the board's first motion, Supervisor Jeff Swisher made the motion to allow Picray to post the position and proceed with hiring; Oswald seconded. Then, following additional discussion, it became clear that while the board of supervisors holds the purse strings in a situation like this, they can't tell elected officials yay or nay when it comes to hiring staff.

Supervisor John Schlarmann said knowing the board has to cut another $500,000 to $600,000 from the next fiscal year's budget, perhaps Picray should wait to fill the position.

"If it was me, I’d wait. Wait and see how we’re going to shake out. We don’t know where we’re going to cut yet," he said.

He proposed maybe hiring someone on a part-time basis for now.

"I’m OK with waiting because I understand," Picray said. "But I will fight really hard to not cut. Things are going to start picking up for us in March. And potentially, it’ll cut our revenue, the longer we have to limp by. We will make it a priority not to."

Oswald suggested looking into whether Picray's office and County Recorder Sheri Jones' office could share a full-time employee. Jones said she's back to just two full-time employees, including herself. She no longer has an on-call staff member.

Both Picray and Jones said they'd be willing to further discuss a shared position.

"I know we have very good elected officials and you’re going to do whatever you can to make this work for all of us. I want to commend everyone on that," praised Supervisor Ned Rohwedder.

Sarah Tate, jail administrator, also brought a hiring need to the board's attention.

"One of our more recent hires has found a different job that works better for his family situation," she shared. "He is the fourth person in a year who we have lost."

A previous jail inspection report noted that the Jones County Jail needs to maintain nine to 10 jailers for safety reasons, allowing two people on shift at all times. Earlier this year, the supervisors approved a nineth jailer, but not 10. This opening leaves Tate with eight jailers at the moment.

Tate said she spoke with several jail administrators regarding the reasons for jailers moving on so soon. She said it could be wages, working conditions, even the current culture.

"I don’t think it’s necessarily anything new," she said. "There has been turnover in the department for quite a while. But the timing is not good. We have a lot going on."

She said having an aging jail and an aging facility also doesn't necessarily help.

"New jail facilities have changed in such a way that you have a padded cell for people having a crisis," she said. "You have lockdown cells with single beds. So our facilities have updated, but I don’t necessarily know if the wages and how we view our jail staff has updated with that."

Diving into wages, Tate said the rate of pay for Jones County jailers is right in the middle with the statewide average. Here, jailers start at $21.01 an hour and tap out at $25.18. In Cedar County, for example, they start at $23.91 and tap out at $27.16. In Washington County, they start at $24.18 and tap out at $30.94.

"In the conversation with the jail administrator this morning from Washington County, I think our biggest detriment is we don’t require education, and this position is a great steppingstone," Tate said. "If you look at two to three of the last people who we’ve lost, it was to go onto that next, better job. It’s a great entry-level, benefits, insurance, no experience required. We train you. They’re here a year or two and they move on. There are a lot of things we’re fighting against. Other jobs outside of what we do now sound more appealing. So we’re competing with those."

"And it’s not an atmosphere that everyone wants to work in," commented Oswald.

"Your situation is quite different because the jail inspector has pretty much mandated that we have a certain amount of people there," acknowledged Rohwedder. "But we do appreciate you coming in and explaining it to us and what you’re dealing with. In most of these situations, we don’t have someone telling us we have to have a certain number of people."

The board was OK with Tate proceeding to hire a new jailer.