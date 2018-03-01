County discusses condition of Secondary Road shops

Published by admin on Wed, 01/03/2018 - 8:51am
County Engineer Derek Snead visited with the Jones County Supervisors during their Dec. 27 meeting regarding the former county shop in Wyoming. Earlier this fall, a new county shop was built in Wyoming.
Snead addressed the possible sale of the county shop, saying Secondary Roads did not need to utilize the facility for storage purposes.
“We have pretty much cleared everything out,” he said. “We are no longer heating it, and the water is shut off.”
