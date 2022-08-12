County discusses next steps with EMS levy

As the Jones County Supervisors prepare for budget season, County Auditor Whitney Hein reminded them that the new EMS Levy will be added to the budget.

"The budget will include all of the EMS income and expenses," she said.

The EMS property tax levy will be added to the September property tax bill. The county could start to reap the benefits by early 2024.

"The (state) code doesn't specify how the money is dispersed," noted Hein. "Every county is unique.

"Who's responsible for deciding how the money is split between the (EMS) services?" continued Hein. "You are responsible for approving the disbursements just like any other county claim that goes through here."

She said the code does note that the EMS Advisory Council must meet on an annual basis to discuss the EMS services, their needs, and provide an annual report to the board of supervisors.

Supervisor Joe Oswald said the Advisory Council's recommendations on the funds will be needed.

Supervisor Jeff Swisher felt the division of the funds should be treated the same as the fire departments, using the fire service formula. This formula takes into account a service's number of calls, population, and taxable valuation.

"I think they're (Advisory Council) leaning this way," Swisher said of using the formula.

Hein said her office would be administering the disbursement of the funds, but they won't be keeping track of the particular details when it comes to each service.

"I'm not going to actually research the calls," she said, a role that might fall on the Advisory Council.

"It'll take time to figure it all out," noted Oswald.

Hein also said once the county starts collecting the taxes, the fund won't be at the full amount expected. (It's been said the county could see $430,000.)

"The services won't be able to request funds right away," she said. "They need to be aware that it could potentially take until April or May before we have the full amount to spend. We'll be in the process of building up the fund."

Using the fire service formula, though, Swisher said that wouldn't provide a service enough money to purchase a new ambulance, for instance

"If they don't use their full allotment," Hein suggested, "it'll carry over and they could save the money to buy an ambulance. The fund does not have to be zeroed-out every year."

She added the fund will take some management, and it's not clear who that person will be right now.

When it comes to keeping track of the services' 911 calls, the board was unsure if those numbers should include just initial calls, transfers, or lift assistance. It was even asked if calls out-of-county would be included.

"Everything is wear and tear on the equipment," Swisher said. "Anamosa and Monticello would be at the higher end because they do a lot of the transfers. They have the critical care paramedics who are needed. The ratio (formula) is the fairest way."

As the supervisors prepare to meet with area state legislators on Dec. 6, Swisher said they need to be made aware that the current EMS law may need to be tweaked.

"There are some things that may need to be refined and looked at," he suggested.

For instance, if an ambulance responds to a call in Springville, is it Jones County or that county's township that contributes?

Hein said she would share the board's comments with the Advisory Council as they begin to discuss a meeting date and time.

"They need to meet soon," she urged.

Cities are also preparing their budgets and will need to know whether to include ambulance costs or not.

"The cities need to know how to budget," she said.