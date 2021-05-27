County discusses stimulus-funding possibilities, impact to county

Jones County is preparing to apply for its first half of the $4-plus million it’s expected to receive as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

Also known as the “Stimulus Package,” the federal government pumped $1.9 trillion into an economic stimulus bill to help the country recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the May 18 Jones County Supervisor meeting, County Auditor Whitney Hein shared the latest information on just how the county can spend the money.

Hein first noted that she’s had to jump through multiple hoops just to apply for the funding. She’s had to give her driver’s license number, Social Security number, health insurance information, as well as multiple photos of herself, among other bits of personal information.

“They’re (the federal government) just trying to prevent fraud,” said Supervisor Ned Rohwedder.

Hein said while some additional information has been released, it’s still not concrete details on how and where the county can spend the money. However, there was some details on what the county cannot spend it on.

“We can’t spend it on normal county operations unless we can show a loss in revenue,” Hein explained. “I don’t think we can show that. It would have to be proportional, and I don’t see that being an option for us.”

She said the money could go toward COVID-19 mitigation efforts, county buildings and facilities to help meet the space requirements for employees.

“This could give us the opportunity to possibly save the taxpayers some money, the local taxpayers,” commented Supervisor Joe Oswald.

He suggested looking into whether the county could spend some of the funds on a storage facility to house PPE through Emergency Management.

Supervisor Jeff Swisher also warned against spending county money on businesses or outside entities, despite the need.

“That’s not the county’s job,” he said. “It’s the federal government’s job. That shouldn’t be put on us, especially if they (the businesses) don’t spend it correctly.”

The money does have to be spent by Dec. 31, 2024. If the county takes on a major construction project with the funding, then any project plans have to be in place by Dec. 31, 2026. Hein explained the project doesn’t necessarily have to be completed by that date, though.

Swisher offered that ISAC (Iowa State Association of Counties) is assisting in advising counties when it comes to the Rescue Plan Act funding.

“We have different county departments asking about it and your plans,” warned Hein.

Hein said once the county receives the first allocation, they would have to submit quarterly reports on when and how the money is being spent.

“There will be a lot of oversight,” she warned. “This will be a huge undertaking.”

Hein indicated that perhaps the county may want to consider hiring someone, whether full- or part-time, to assist in the administrative duties with this funding.

“This will be a lot of extra work for the Auditor’s Office,” Oswald agreed. “We might need to hire someone to help manage.”

Hein said if the county chose to spend the money on one single project, than the workload wouldn’t be near the problem. But it’s likely the supervisors will look to spend it on multiple entities and projects, and she said that is not something her current staffing level can take on.

She also encouraged the board to think about how they might go about spending some of the funding, and to form a committee to review various requests and ideas from other departments, boards, and committees.

“You should get input from other departments,” Hein said.

Hein added that schools, hospitals, and cities are also receiving Rescue Plan Act funding.

“We’re responsible in the end,” said Oswald. “We need to approve (the spending) and funnel any requests.”

To start with, Hein suggested the committee could consist of just four or five members and expand as needed or as the county learns more about how the money can be spent.

“This could be a five-year discussion and decision,” she said of the deadline.

“I’d like to hear from the departments first about how COVID effected them,” offered Swisher.

By the next board meeting, Oswald encouraged the supervisors to have names of people they’d like to see on the committee. That will be followed by approval of a formal committee within the next couple of weeks.