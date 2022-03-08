County dispatch system in need of an upgrade

Jones County has been using the same emergency dispatch communications system since 2013. At that time, the county purchased the equipment from the City of Cedar Rapids, who had been using it since 2008.

Gary Schwab, E911 coordinator, informed the Jones County Supervisors during the July 26 board meeting that it’s time to update.

“The 911 Service Board has been actively looking at a new radio communications system,” explained Schwab. “The system we work with now is at the end of its service life. It’s time to do something.”

After receiving three proposals, the cost for a new radio system ranged from $263,000 to $700,000.

The lowest quote comes from Rcsystems/Radio Communications Co. out of Cedar Rapids.

Schwab said the new system would be a private, virtual network.

“It’ll reduce the amount of equipment in our server room, and we’ll have the ability to simplify a lot of the network,” added Schwab.

Supervisor Jeff Swisher commented that in the past, the board of supervisors helped fund an update like this through a loan process if the funding fell through.

Schwab said the Service Board secured a 3.97 percent interest rate through Government Capital on a five-year term. If the loan was paid off early, there would be no penalties.

Swisher asked if the county could use a portion of its ARPA funding to help cover the cost.

“This is a benefit to the whole county, to all county taxpayers,” he said.

County Auditor Whitney Hein said based on how the board committed its ARPA funds, they could be applied to this upgrade if the board chose to do so.

“That’s a discussion we’ll have to have,” said Supervisor Joe Oswald.

Supervisor John Schlarmann asked Schwab about the longevity of the system.

“Based on technology and with changes to technology, I’d personally go with 10 to 15 years or more,” offered Schwab. “Technology dictates when things become obsolete.”

He added that he is also trying to budget for large purchases, as well as other yearly expenses that fall under his department.

“I’m working on a timeline when these purchases need to happen and the funds that will be needed,” Schwab told the board. “But major expenses like this are hard to budget for.”

In addition to updating the communications system, for the last five years, the Service Board has been working on the P25 radio project for all fire, ambulance and law enforcement entities in Jones County.

Once the communications equipment is ordered, Schwab said it could be six to eight weeks before it arrives.

“We’ll need to keep the current system operational until it’s up and running,” said Schwab.

Radio Communications will also perform an on-site training.

Oswald asked if there was any value in the old system, whether it was worth selling. Schwab didn’t think so.

Hein reminded the board that the county has two years to fully commit its ARPA funds. She advised them to have a plan in place by the end of this year.

In other county business:

• County Treasurer Amy Picray presented her semi-annual report and quarterly investment reports.

The current total in CDs, MMF, and checking comes to $17,321,267.43.

The county currently has $19,819,948.54 in total assets, which is up by $2.1 million from a year ago. Picray said that is due to the first installment of ARPA funds the county received.

For Solid Waste, the CD subtotal is at $953,205.20. Picray told the board that if she didn’t get a good CD rate, the funds were put into a MMF (money market fund).

The total for Solid Waste in CDs, MMF and checking is $1,983,224.11. Total assets: $1,989,832.36, which is down by $119,000 from a year ago.

• The board approved an Employer of Record Agreement with the East Central Iowa Workforce Development Board.

Workforce Development has never had a paid employee. Johnson County serves as their fiscal agent, but the employer of record cannot be the same county.

Jones County will assess a 3 percent administration fee on top of the expenses to administer payroll for this employee.

Hein told the board that Workforce Development would need to make sure there is a continuous cash flow to fund the payroll. Hein will send monthly invoices.

• The board approved a three-year maintenance firewall agreement with MVlink at a cost of $11,600 a year. The yearly agreement was $5,800.

• Land Use Administrator Michele Lubben informed the board about a nuisance located at 8478 Slide Rock Rd., Anamosa.

“I worked with them last year for several months; they were good to work with,” Lubben noted of a past nuisance violation.

The board approved issuing an official notice, giving the owners 45 days to abate.

• The board approved a Partial Acquisition Contract for .2 acres of right of way from Ryan and Abby Simon along County Road E-34. The total cost comes to $8,100, including $2,000 in damages.

County Engineer Derek Snead said his office is almost done acquiring right of way for the road project. They are shooting for a November letting through the DOT, with construction to start in 2023.

“We’re moving full-speed ahead,” he said.

• The board approved participation in the SS4A (Safe Streets and Roads for All) Grant Application.

Snead explained that the State of Iowa is applying for the federal grant to help all 99 counties implement a safety plan for roads and bridges. Participation would give Jones County the ability to apply for future grant funding toward safety projects.

Fifty-two of Iowa’s 99 counties already have safety plans in place.

“We can utilize this as a tool to make our roads safer,” said Snead.