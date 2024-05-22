County Engineer pursuing Safety Action Plan

County Engineer Derek Snead shared his plans to begin working on putting together a Safety Action Plan (SAP).

During the May 14 Jones County Supervisors meeting, Snead provided some background information to the board, as well as the date for the County Safety Workshop.

A SAP "is a document that provides local governments the means to make strategic roadway safety improvements. The plan will identify the most significant roadway safety concerns in your community and outline the projects and strategies to address them. In addition to assisting local practitioners in understanding crash trends within their jurisdiction, a SAP will also be a locally focused plan for practitioners to make informed, prioritized safety decisions."

"I wanted to get your guys on board and make you aware," Snead told the board.

He explained that the county was awarded a grant to develop a SAP.

"It's going to essentially be a roadway document for the Secondary Roads Department for the county," Snead said. "What we're trying to do is identify locations throughout the county where we need to improve safety or systemically improve it (safety) on a countywide basis."

The SAP will cover the entire Secondary Roads' system.

""We'll try to identify high crash areas, areas where we think there's a possibility of crashes occurring, areas across the county where we notice a pattern developing and ways to mitigate some of that stuff," Snead further offered.

An example of a systemic change made throughout Jones County is the addition of chevron curve signs, yellow warning signs, on paved roads.

"All of our curves in the county, if it's a reduced speed, have the chevrons," Snead said. "That's one thing that Jones County has already done that a lot of counties don't do that will be identified."

An example of action that could reduce crashes in the county are flattened entrance slopes.

"If all 225 miles of our paved system had flat entrance slopes, we could expect a reduction in the severity of our crashes, in general," offered Snead. "That's one small thing, systemically, that we could do on every project that creates a safer roadway."

In putting together a SAP, a lot of data-collection is involved.

Snead said he plans to gather stakeholders together, 20 to 25 people, to give input to an engineering firm that will be tasked with piecing the SAP together. Some of those stakeholders include the board of supervisors, the sheriff's office, school officials, emergency services, and fire departments.

The initial stakeholder meeting will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 4, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the board room. Snead plans to notify those who will be invited to attend via email by July 1.

Snead said the benefit of having a SAP allows for eligibility of federal grants.

"Some grants you'll still be eligible for," he said, "but you'll have a better chance of getting them. With all of these TSIP (Traffic Safety Improvement Program) grants we've gotten the last decade or so, we've used information similar to what this (plan) is going to be. This plan is going to be broader. We will be able to pick out components of this and include it in any project that we have coming up."