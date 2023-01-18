County Engineer talks contract rock changes, wage increases

During the Jan. 10 Jones County Board of Supervisor meeting, County Engineer Derek Snead informed the board for some potential changes concerning contract rock.

He said over the years, and more recently, “some locations on our Secondary Roads have received more rock most other places, way more than the ample share.”

Snead said when he started as county engineer, they modified the gradation of the rock used on the gravel roads.

“… to have a little bit higher top and rock size so there’s a little bit larger aggregate as opposed to some of the smaller ones in the mix,” he explained. “If you have a little larger size, and it does break down, you still have some rock to work with. I think that’s worked out pretty well.”

Snead offered to the board that his department has been exploring “transitioning to a little bit less roads and a little more quantity” of rock for the roads that are in need.

“What we’ve done in the past, with the money we’ve been allocating, is essentially put a fairly decent amount of material down the center and the motor grader spreads it out,” explained Snead. “It doesn’t have a lot of material on the edges. But we’ve been trying to put it on a lot of roads, around 180 miles annually.”

Without doing the calculations, Snead said he’s not sure how many miles Secondary Road is projected to hit this coming rock season.

“One thing we will propose to change is the amount that we’re putting on, at least with the percentage of the road that we do,” he said. “We will increase the depth of the overlay on those roads. That will, obviously have an effect on the amount (of rock) we use. I don’t know exactly what that target number is going to be quite yet, as far as the total miles we’ll do versus what we’ve done in the past in the last several yrs. But our plan is to increase the amount of granular material that is put on it.”

Supervisor Jon Zirkelbach asked how they could raise the levy rate to “generate money for more rock?”

“We can’t go back in time and get money,” Snead said. “We’re not far from our maximum levy; there’s no substantial change that we can make to the levy rate that’d be a large increase in our revenue to increase rock.”

He said the county could raise taxes…

Another option could be using LOST (local option sales tax) funding, something Snead said he’s tried not to do.

“Our hard surface roads would have to wait longer (for maintenance),” said Supervisor Joe Oswald of redirecting LOST funds away from the paved road system. “I like the idea of more rock, less roads, and continued with spot rock and see how that goes.”

“We need something drastic,” urged Zirkelbach. “If we keep spoon-feeding, we’re not going to get anywhere.”

He said he’s been fielding calls from rural residents about the condition of their gravel roads.

“There’s not solution,” said Snead. “We could compromise on what you want and what (road project) gets taken away.

“Contract rock is a necessity; it’s very important we continue to do it,” Snead added. “But it’ll be difficult to do.”

Snead agreed with Zirkelbach that something more needs to be done to improve the gravel roads, but at what cost?

Oswald asked Snead if he could provide the board with a county-by-county comparison regarding how many miles they rock every year.

“It’s across the board,” Snead said of the numbers, as well as the amount of material. “We can double the amount of contract rock, but where do we take it (the money) from?”

Supervisor John Schlarmann asked if there were any facility projects in the works. Snead said no, but explained that by not making shop improvements, that does not gain them any more money.

“Our budget is just not higher than last year’s,” he said of facility projects. “Equipment and materials are going up so fast; to stay even, we’ll have to eliminate things.

“We don’t have much fluctuation in the property tax arena like we used to,” continued Snead. “We can’t just raise it $5.”

Concerning the Fiscal Year 2024 budget, Snead warned that he plans to propose a wage increase for his department staff, notably the foreman and mechanic positions.

He told the board that the pay for those jobs within his department is $5 less compared to the region.

“We’re 18 out of 19 in Eastern Iowa as far as the pay scale. I looked at the DOT and other businesses, we’re substantially lower. I’d very much like to see a change made in that area.”

For his office staff, Snead would also like to see step increases incorporated into those wages.

“A lot of other offices have them (step increases),” he said.

He said other department heads’ salaries are based on the Compensation Board’s recommendations. From there, the office deputies/staff wages are based on a percentage of the department head.

“Our office staff are not compensated the same as others.”