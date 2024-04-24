County files objection to payment of court fees

Jones County is responsible for paying a defendant’s guardianship fees for court cases with court-appointed attorneys, per County Auditor Whitney Hein.

During the April 16 Jones County Board of Supervisors meeting, Hein explained the reason for a recently filed objection of payment of guardianship fees. The objection was filed by County Attorney Kristofer Lyons.

Typically, fees in cases like this are under $1,000. Hein said the county recently received a bill for $4,700.

“It’s much higher than what it should be, based on past cases,” she told the board.

Initially, this matter was placed on the board’s April 16 agenda to seek the board’s approval in filing an objection. Hein said Lyons felt filing that objection sooner rather than later was warranted, following additional research.

“Basically, we’re saying we don’t want to pay this unless the court orders us to pay it,” said Hein.

This court case concerns a dual guardianship conservatorship.

“Kris (Lyons) is also thinking for a conservatorship, if the person has any assets, those assets should pay the bill before we do.”

She advised the board to “stay tuned” regarding further details.

Supervisor Ned Rohwedder asked if the county was mandated to pay the fees.

“We don’t have a court order to pay it yet,” noted Hein. “We have a period to object to it. Generally, we do pay the fees, but they’re a lot lower than this case.”

Supervisor John Schlarmann asked if there was a reason for such high fees. Hein shared that they do have a detailed itemized invoice, and the attorneys are able to charge an hourly rate. Hein said that rate is higher than what the court sets for the hourly rate.

“These are court-ordered attorneys who represent people who don’t have the means to hire an attorney themselves,” said Hein.

In other county business:

• The board held a public hearing on the proposed sale of county-owned property (a third of an acre) located at 12653 Davenport St., Center Junction.

The board set a bid letting date for the sale of the property on May 7, at 9:15 a.m. A second public hearing on the final sale will take place at 9:30 a.m. on that same date.

The county acquired the property via tax sale.

County Treasurer Amy Picray noted that the liens on the property total $9,212.89, stemming from the demolition of the home and unpaid utilities.

Supervisor Jon Zirkelbach shared that the neighboring properties have been mowing the lot and taking care of up-keep.

• The board approved an agreement for the use of TSIP (Traffic Safety Improvement Program) funds in the amount of $500,000 associated with the County Road X-64 PCC overlay project.

Assistant Engineer Todd Postel said the funds will cover the addition of a safety edge, widening of the roadway, and rumble strips.

This is a FM (farm-to-market) project. The engineer’s estimate is $4.2 million.

• The board awarded the 215th Avenue grading project to Steger Construction, Inc. of Dyersville with a low bid of $872,695. The engineer’s estimate was $1.25 million.