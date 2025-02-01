County forced to correct ARPA resolutions as deadline nears

With days to go until the Dec. 31, 2024, deadline to commit the county’s ARPA funds, County Auditor Whitney Hein was made aware of new guidelines when it comes to reporting how the federal funds are spent.

During the Dec. 23 Jones County Supervisors meeting, Hein sought the board’s approval on three separate ARPA resolutions, required in order of the county to keep the $4 million.

From the get-go, counties and cities across the country were made aware of the rules and guidelines from the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Those same rules have been reiterated by ISAC (Iowa State Association of Counties). Hein said the assistance from ISAC has been very helpful, advice she has “followed closely.”

In October, she again contacted ISAC, wanting to triple check that the county was in the clear when it came to the ARPA resolutions the board was signing off on.

“I wanted one more approval to have in my file that said we were doing what we needed to be doing to follow all of the ARPA guidance, meaning that we have committed our ARPA funding as revenue loss and that by passing resolutions obligating the funding, that fulfilled our requirements,” Hein said.

The response from ISAC confirmed Jones County was good to go.

“They didn’t see an issue with it,” continued Hein.

A week ago, Hein took part in webinars hosted by NACo (National Association of Counties) pertaining to reporting ARPA funds.

“In that webinar, they specifically stated that resolutions obligating funding do not meet the requirements and you have to have signed contracts or agreements in place. I was very taken aback by that,” admitted Hein.

She relayed that information to ISAC, which they were unaware of, too.

It appears that many counties are in the same boat when it comes to quickly correcting the multiple ARPA resolutions that have already been approved throughout the past two years or so.

“There's been a lot of discussion among county auditors in the last week of how do we make sure we secure our funding,” Hein said.

The board approved three ARPA resolutions. The first is to confirm the completed ARPA projects.

“Because if the money is gone, that fulfills our Dec. 31 requirement,” noted Hein. “We committed money to them, they did the project, we paid it out; they are done.”

The county spent $1,880,466.49 from the ARPA fund on projects that have already been completed.

The second resolution confirmed the in-progress ARPA projects with signed contracts. Those in-progress projects include: GIS data conversation project, courthouse bathroom remodel, and the Public Safety Storage Facility. Hein said they have contracts for both the GIS and bathroom projects. The Storage Facility, which the county obligated ARPA funds towards, only part of that project is under contract for architect and engineering services.

“So there is some money there that we need to re-obligate or de-obligate and then go another route with that money,” suggested Hein.

The county committed the remaining ARPA funds, $280,153.51, to county capital improvement projects. Of that, roughly $10,000 has already been spent.

Overall, Hein said a total of $1.744945 million in ARPA funds needs to be addressed before Dec. 31. These are funds stemming from projects that do not have a signed contract.

Hein suggested obligating those funds to the county’s General Basic Fund.

In order for the county to secure the remaining ARPA funds, meaning the federal government doesn’t ask for it back, is by approving the third resolution.

“One of the eligible ways to do that is to estimate wages and dedicate what we have remaining of ARPA to wages,” Hein said.

By looking at calendar year 2025, and choosing county departments that were seen as essential during the COVID-19 pandemic (which the ARPA funds stemmed from), Hein estimated that total wages come to a little overt $2 million. Those departments include: board of supervisors, IT, sheriff’s department, jail, Facilities Maintenance, and janitor.

Despite the excess, about $255,000, Hein said the county would be in the clear.

“In the end, this is what a lot of counties are going to,” she said of re-obligating ARPA funds.

“So basically, we're loaning ARPA funds to General Basic?” asked Supervisor Joe Oswald.

Hein said this is one way for the county to keep and secure the funds.