County forms lease agreement with Amateur Radio Club

Back in August, members of the Jones County Amateur Radio Club met with the Jones County Supervisors regarding erecting a tower on county-owned property (at the landfill).

At that time, the board felt a five-year lease with the Radio Club for the land they would need (a 6-by-6-foot parcel) at $1 a year would suffice.

During the March 12 board meeting, Ron Hendricks and Gordon Wherry, members of the Radio Club, provided an update on the tower situation.

“We thought we had everything figured out,” offered Wherry. “We had some technical issues we needed to solve before we could move forward and it’s taken some time.”

Wherry said the 40-foot tower would have an 18-foot antenna on top to provide the Club with an adequate signal.

“It will not cause any interference with anything with the county shop there,” Wherry said. “We’ve made sure that can’t happen.”

The Club also contacted Iowa One Call (811) to make sure they can proceed with the tower project.

“We didn’t want to sign any leases until everything was ready to go,” Wherry told the board.

Supervisor Joe Oswald asked the rest of the board if they felt a five-year lease was long enough, knowing a permanent structure is being built on a portion of the county’s property.

“We hope it’s a lifetime,” said Wherry. “Or as long as the Club is alive and still going.”

“You can absolutely go longer than five years,” offered County Attorney Kristofer Lyons.

The tower will be “self-supporting,” in that it would not require any maintenance.

“There will not be any guidewires,” noted Wherry. “We’ll put a fence around the whole area with a gate and padlock. There will be no expense to the county.”

The tower will run off solar power, not electricity.

The board approved the lease agreement.

In other county business:

• The board approved a request for bids for 2024 contract rock.

Assistant Engineer Todd Postel said bids would be opened during the March 26 board meeting at 9:30 a.m.

There's an estimated 80,000 tons of rock planned for gravel roads throughout the county this season. Postel said they will specify 1-inch rock as well.

"Our (gravel) roads are in good shape," commented Supervisor Ned Rohwedder.

• Postel also updated the board on the County Road X-64 paving project.

The letting will take place on July 16, with a late start date of Sept. 9 with 40 working days.

"I have to have final plans to the DOT by April 6," said Postel.

Secondary Roads was awarded $500,000 in TSIP (Traffic Safety Improvement Program) funds for safety improvements associated with the project. Use of TSIP funding did push the project timeline back a bit, per the guidelines.

"It will get done this construction season," noted Postel.

• The board approved a letter of support for the Maquoketa Fire Department in pursuit of a community project funding endorsement.

Supervisor Jeff Swisher said fire departments in Jones County have worked with Maquoketa in the past in terms of mutual aid, so he felt they could show them some support.

• The board approved the re-hiring of Kevin Steele as an on-call deputy sheriff, effective March 5, at $36.62 an hour.

Swisher explained Steele had to take four months away from the job due to IPERS before returning to an on-call position.

• County Auditor Whitney Hein updated the board on the first-floor restroom renovation project in the courthouse.

She said a pre-bid meeting was held on March 7 and only one contractor was present.

"I hope there is more interest out there," she said. "We can certainly give people a tour if they contact us."

The letting date on the project is March 26.