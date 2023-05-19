County hears pitches for ARPA funds

With a little over $3.5 million in ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds remaining, the Jones County Board of Supervisors took action on two funding requests, and heard proposals on two different projects.

During the May 9 board meeting, the supervisors approved using $400,000 in ARPA funds for additional contract rock for the current fiscal year.

This dollar amount is based on the county's income from the interest the $4 million in ARPA funds has brought in.

The board also approved spending an additional $3,452.34 in ARPA funds on the courthouse west entrance project.

The board heard from Katie Bassett with the Olin Splash Pad project.

In late May 2022, Bassett and two others attended a supervisor meeting to discuss options for county funding to assist with the project. At that time, a request of over $100,000 was made of the county.

"We just want to know what you're thinking as far as funds," Bassett said.

Supervisor Joe Oswald explained that there are still other projects the county needs to address before they can give the splash pad committee an answer.

"When would you have an answer?" asked Bassett.

She said they've applied for a few grants to help fund the project, but were unsuccessful.

"We continue to apply for grants."

They were awarded a grant from the Jones County Community Foundation (JCCF), and those funds must be spent within a year.

Supervisor Jon Zirkelbach expressed that he was not in favor of using ARPA funds for community projects like this. The board has appropriated county funds toward such projects as the Cascade pool and the Austin Smith Inclusive Playground in Monticello. Zirkelbach said if they contribute to the Olin Splash Pad, it should be done with county funds.

The board shared with Bassett that there is a deadline in which ARPA funds must be expended, Dec. 31, 2026. (Funds have to be designated by Dec. 31, 2024.)

"Do you have a timeline?" asked Supervisor John Schlarmann of Bassett.

"It's a matter of when we get the money," she said. "We’d like it to be built by next summer."

She said the residents of Olin have been supportive of the project, but it can be hard to get behind something when there hasn't been any physical work.

"We don't want people to lose interest because it's been three years already," continued Bassett as to when the project started. "Interest can fizzle out."

"What if we give money and the project doesn't get off the ground?" proposed Supervisor Jeff Swisher. "Will we be refunded?"

"We are not giving up on our efforts," said Bassett. "We need $80,000 to get started and we're at $31,000 now. It'll be $40,000 for the installation and $40,000 for the equipment."

County Auditor Whitney Hein said the board could pledge a certain amount and remit the funding once the project has started or is built.

"I'm in favor of pledging, but don't know an amount," voiced Supervisor Ned Rohwedder.

"I'm in favor of contributing, but not funding the whole project," added Zirkelbach.

The board said they could have a definite decision for the Olin Splash Pad within two to three months.

County Recorder Sheri Jones and Hein presented another option for ARPA funds: digitizing public records and providing access via the county's website.

Both recently met with several companies that offer the service to get an idea of cost. Jones shared that the cost could range from $140,947 to $149,950 for her office. Hein said they'd get a discount if they bundled both projects for their offices.

Each company also has its own method of scanning record books and documents, whether on- or off-site.

"This has been on our radar for a while," noted Jones. "With ARPA money, it's brought it to forefront."

Hein said it's not just about providing public access to these records and information online, but preserving county history.

"These books are old and fragile," she said, "especially the ones from the 1800s."

Jones indicated she has about 400 books that need to be digitized. She's already spent $1,600 to have five record books rebound due to their age, usage, and wear and tear.

The records wouldn't be uploaded to the county's website, but hosted by one of the companies, with a link on the county's site.

"We'd have to pay for the software."

"It would be their server, their IT, their software," added Jones.

"This would be a convenience to the public," Hein said. "We don't charge people to come in and look at records in our office.

"We don't need an answer today," continued Hein. "We just want to make you aware we're looking into this."

"It is a good way to spend ARPA money," commented Oswald.

"Lots of counties are doing this," said Hein.