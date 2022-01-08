County hears potential size, cost for new law enforcement center

Representatives from Shive-Hattery Architecture & Engineering, Michael Lewis and Steve Davis, provided an update on their study of the courthouse, during the July 19 Jones County Supervisor meeting.

Over the last several months, Shive-Hattery has been conducting interviews with county employees and department heads, and assessing the Jones County Courthouse. This was all in an effort to gather information for a potential new law enforcement facility, which would also include a new jail.

Shive initially looked at moving the sheriff’s office, dispatch, and the jail into the former Jones Regional hospital, located across from the Broadway Place Annex. The hospital building is owned by Mike Deutmeyer.

If that facility was transformed into a law enforcement center, the jail would sit in a linear fashion.

“That’s not ideal,” noted Davis. “But it was worth investigating.”

However, he explained that the design structure was made for that of a hospital, and not for a jail in today’s standards.

“You would need heavier designs per square foot,” he added. “This was just not going to work. It’s not a viable option.”

So then Shive moved into a separate law enforcement facility, something built brand new.

They first performed a population projection to figure out the ideal size of a new jail.

“We looked at a county of similar size and what they were doing,” said Davis.

However, they couldn’t just look at jail occupancy figures from the last few years because numbers were down considerably for 14 months due to the COVID pandemic.

They surmised that Jones County would need to house up to 38 inmates. In addition, you would have to provide space for peak arrests, as well as the classification factor (separating males and females, medium versus maximum-inmates, etc.).

“In the next 30 years, Jones County would potentially need just under 50 beds,” noted Davis. “We feel that’s the right number going forward.”

Lewis said County Attorney Kristofer Lyons informed them that day that the jail was at capacity at 24 inmates.

“That indicates where you’re at today,” he told the board. “You need to have additional capacity when things get back to normal.”

In addition, Sheriff Greg Graver indicated that space would be needed to encompass not only his office, but that of Dispatch as well.

Shive started with a 28,500-square-foot law enforcement facility, at a cost of $500 per square foot (taking into account inflation, labor, the rising cost of construction materials, and any unknowns). (This cost does not include the price of land or space of EMA.)

The board asked about relocating Emergency Management also with law enforcement, as the two departments work together at times.

Noting an additional department and potential expansion, Shive figured 3.5 acres of land would more than cover the facility needed.

“This gives you more flexibility,” said Lewis.

“Thirty years down the road when we start having a population increase, we might need to add beds,” said Graver. “You don’t want to be landlocked. We’re better off with a larger footprint and not worrying in 20-30 years.”

“At 3.5 acres,” said Lewis, “you’re more than covered.”

However, if a support building were added onto the courthouse property, then 2.3 acres would suffice.

“I’d like to see EMA and E911 (Gary Schwab) with all of the law enforcement,” commented Supervisor Jeff Swisher. “They’re all intertwined.”

Supervisor John Schlarmann, who recently visited the new jail in Delaware County, shared that they’re already running out of space. He asked Shive if the facility here would be two stories or more horizonal.

“That’s site-specific,” said Lewis.

Schlarmann also inquired as to whether a pre-cast building would be cheaper than starting from scratch.

If the Sheriff, Dispatch and the jail were to leave the courthouse, up to 34,800 square feet would potentially be vacated.

“Who’s most likely or best to move?” proposed Lewis.

He said in March, Lyons commented about his comfort level relocating to the third floor.

Assessor Sarah Benter has her office and staff in the lower level of the courthouse, and routinely experiences moisture infiltrating her office.

“We have a lot more to talk through,” hinted Lewis.

With additional work to do, Shive-Hattery said their next step would be to put together design concepts for the board of supervisors to look at and consider.