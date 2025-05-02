County hears scope of courthouse roof replacement project

Chris Nelson and Mike Mollenhauer with Shive-Hattery met with the Jones County Supervisors during their Jan. 28 board meeting to discuss the courthouse roof replacement project.

Nelson said he and Facilities Maintenance Director Jackson Snyder looked over the condition of the roof before the new year, allowing Shive to put together a project estimate of $310,000 for full replacement.

“The question has been raised, why would we need an engineer to put on a roof?” proposed Supervisor Joe Oswald.

Mollenhauer, who toured the courthouse back in 2018 when Shive put together the original facilities assessment, said there are multiple reasons to hire an engineer on a project like this.

“One, putting together good documents and everything else will help with the bidding process,” he explained. “Two, it would help reduce your liability, making sure you’re doing everything by code. Three, you’re going to exceed the threshold, which I believe is around $100,000 (according to Iowa Code 26.3). If you exceed the threshold, then you have to have a licensed engineer prepare your documents. Four, we’re here for quality assurance, too, while it’s being installed. Last, but not least, if you have any issues later on down the road, you can always call us.”

Nelson added that it’s not a simple roof replacement either, due to 911 towers and antennas attached to the roof.

“In 2018, that roof was blistering and starting to show age. It needed to be replaced,” urged Nelson.

“Typically, when you see blistering there’s usually some sort of moisture content in the roof system. That moisture is working its way out,” added Mollenhauer.

He said the estimate is not a hard number, but something they’ve calculated based on similar projects and pricing.

Shive’s fee to engineer and oversee the project is not-to-exceed $30,000.

Oswald asked if the project entailed removal and complete replacement of the roof. Mollenhauer indicated that would be the proposed scope of the project.

“We’ll take it all the way down to the deck,” he detailed. “We’ll put in a barrier, then tapered insulation and a cover board. Then we’ll put in the roof system. It’ll be a 30-year full-system warranty so you don’t have to mess with it again. You could go back to a similar system like what you’ve got but it’s more money and time consuming. Typically warranties and services on those is about 20 years versus 30. This would be two-thirds of the price from what you’ve had before. It’ll help with utilities, too, having more insulation up there, especially with a long-term of 30 years. This about the money you’d save there.”

Supervisor Jeff Swisher suggested having Shive work with Radio Communications when it comes to reattaching the tower and antennas so nothing penetrates the new roof.

“We’re hoping to do it in collaboration with them,” offered Nelson.

“We’ll work with the antenna specialist or radio tower specialist and get it anchored properly into the concrete deck,” added Mollenhauer.

The board asked him what might be causing the blistering in the current roof, which was installed 25 years ago. He indicated it could be insulation, moisture, and defects in terms of how it was “adhered to the deck when they installed it.

“Most of the time it’s usually moisture in it or an air mix in there somehow that’s causing that blistering,” he continued. “Or there’s been a void in a seam and water is trapped between the two layers.”

Supervisor John Schlarmann asked if the replacement would be done in phases.

Mollenhauer said it would have to be done in sections, with crews making sure it’s water-tight every day.

“Whatever they tear out that day, they’ve got to put it back in and water-tight it that night before they leave,” he said. “That’s one of the things we insist on. It’s that type of situation.”

He estimated the project taking at least two months.