County hesitant to approve preliminary plat near Monticello

Consideration of a preliminary plat for Wheels of Progress, a subdivision in Lovell Township in Monticello came before the Jones County Supervisors during their Dec. 13 board meeting.

The subdivision is planned along Amber Road.

“It’s the old CPS (Crop Production Services) property owned by Steve Intlekofer,” explained Land Use Administrator Michele Lubben.

The Jones County Planning & Zoning Commission met last month to consider the preliminary plat.

“They only recommended the preliminary because he (Intlekofer) needs to make some improvements before the final plat,” Lubben explained.

This will be a three-lot subdivision with an out-lot. That out-lot could be transferred to the adjacent landowner to the south. Lot 2 contains a building already on the property. Lubben said Lot 1 is intended for storage units.

P&Z recommended that Intlekofer install an access for Lot 1 between Lots 2 and 3. This will include the installation of culverts.

“Lot 1 is in the floodplain, and he’ll need to work with Brenda (Leonard, Emergency Manament) on a floodplain permit,” added Lubben.

The property is already zoned C-2, Highway Commercial.

“He can build anything that is allowed in that zoning district,” she said.

The subdivision will not have interior roads, as well as no stormwater prevention plan.

“It’s not needed,” Lubben said.

The Monticello City Council also reviewed and approved the plat because it lies within the 2-mile jurisdiction.

“It will come back to P&Z for final plat approval once everything is in order,” Lubben said.

The board approved the preliminary plat.

“I am hesitant on this whole project,” noted Supervisor Joe Oswald. “It needs to be closely watched.”

Supervisor John Schlarmann agreed.

“He’s already accumulated a lot of stuff since he acquired the property,” he noted. “And it’s right on the edge of town.

In other county business:

• The board approved the hiring of Magnus Deysie as a full-time jail officer, effective Dec. 19. The pay starts at $19.19 an hour.

• Back in September, William Durchenwald, a resident on County Road X-31, met with the board concerning a land nuisance at his property. Back then, the board gave him until Dec. 15 to address the situation.

Durchenwald was back in the Board Room during the Dec. 13 board meeting to assess the progress made thus far.

“The garage is completely enclosed,” he said. “It’s not exactly where I want to be (at this point), but I’m close. The house is boarded up and secured. I want it to be close to livable by next fall.”

He has also demolished three buildings on the property, with one remaining as he is undecided on what to do with the structure.

“I’m not sure if I want to save the building and repair it or tear it down,” said Durchenwald.

“It looks a lot better,” remarked Schlarmann.

Durchenwald said he has a few things he plans to finish in the spring.

“I fell a little short, but it’s been a struggle,” admitted Durchenwald.

The board was pleased with his progress.

• The board approved a Fence Compensation Subcontract with Sam Wendt on Lead Mine Road in the amount of $4,480.

• County Engineer Derek Snead provided an update on the new Temple Hill Secondary Road Shop.

“We are waiting on the (garage) doors to be installed,” he said. “Accent (Construction) is trying to expedite the process. It’s tough to finish the inside when the doors are not installed.”

Snead said they are also waiting on a heater for the shop.

“A heater is not useful without doors,” he added. “Progress has been slow.”

Once the old heater is removed from Temple Hill, it will be installed in the Edinburgh shop.

“The improved insulation at Edinburgh has helped a lot,” commented Supervisor Jon Zirkelbach.

There are no liquidated damages associated with this project.