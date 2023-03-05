County hires new security/ transport officer

Back in February, Sheriff Greg Graver proposed the creation of a full-time Courthouse Security/Transport Supervisor position to the Jones County Board of Supervisors.

This position was needed as the person who was filling that role retired. Graver felt passionate about filling the role.

During the April 25 board meeting, the supervisors approved the hiring of Jason Andrews, with a tentative start date of May 1. The position is $25 an hour. The Sheriff does have the money in his budget to cover the position.

The board approved of Andrews’ hiring.

Andrews would be responsible for supervising and managing court security and transport officers, resolving disturbances/issues with visitors of the courthouse, assisting with jail functions, among many other duties.

When Graver initially presented the position to the board, he mentioned that Jones County averages about 400 transports a year.

Unlike past job openings, Graver shared that he received 48 applications for this position.

“It’s a good problem to have,” he said. “It made for a lot more competition.”

From there, he narrowed it down to eight candidates, then three.

Andrews is a life-long resident of Jones County, and volunteered on the Center Junction Fire Department before it disbanded. He has worked for the Anamosa State Penitentiary for 11 years, serving on their CERT (Correctional Emergency Response Team). Graver said he’s dealt with “high-risk cell entries” and transports to the ASP facility.

“He brings a lot of professionalism and experience to the transportation part,” he told the board. “He was recently promoted to sergeant, but is interested in making a switch.

“He’ll also bring the ability to train jail staff on proper inmate handling,” continued Graver. “He’ll be a super valuable employee.”

Graver also noted that two sheriff’s deputies recently graduated from the law enforcement academy in Des Moines.

“We’re back to a full schedule,” he said.

Supervisor Schlarmann asked how the jail staffing situation was going.

“We have a lot of new staff,” reported Graver. “They’re getting trained.”

There is also an open position in Dispatch. Graver said they received about 20 applications for that role.