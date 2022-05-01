County holds off on OSHA mandate policy

The Jones County Board of Supervisors continued their discussion of the OSHA COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) during their Dec. 28 board meeting.

Auditor Whitney Hein informed the board that County Attorney Kristofer Lyons emailed out a draft ETS policy for the supervisors’ review prior to the meeting.

Lyons also brought up the fact that the U.S. Supreme Court would have a hearing on the matter on Jan. 7. However, nothing was said about the compliance dates: Jan. 10 for an employer policy, and Feb. 9 for employees to begin their weekly COVID testing if they choose to opt out of being vaccinated.

“I’m guessing they’ll (the Supreme Court) will rule quickly,” noted Lyons.

He said he spoke with the county’s HR manager, Mike Galloway, concerning the draft policy.

“Do we take the time to set a policy before Jan. 7?” proposed Supervisor Jeff Swisher.

“It’s up to you,” offered Lyons. “I’m concerned if the county doesn’t have a policy in place in the event the mandate is upheld, we’ll be scrambling in order to be in compliance. I don’t know what the Supreme Court is going to do.”

“I say we wait,” added Supervisor Ned Rohwedder.

“I don’t want to force anybody to do anything,” Swisher said of the mandate.

“I’m not in favor of enforcing, but I’m also not in favor of opening the county up for potential fines,” voiced Supervisor Joe Oswald of the fines they could face if they were not in compliance by the specified dates.

Furthermore, Swisher asked what the county’s policy as an employer would even look like.

“An employer who doesn’t adopt a policy will be treated more serious than an employer that does,” explained Lyons. “My large concern is that we’ll be caught without something (in place) and viewed as not being willing to enact a policy. If they do uphold the rule, we need to get this on the agenda because I don’t want to be seen as willfully non-compliant. You’ll have to make some tough decisions quickly.”

Oswald said the board would likely have to call a special meeting. “And we’ll need to be ready to make a decision that day,” urged Oswald.

Hein suggested the county start by simply collecting the data in terms of the number of county employees vaccinated and the number of those who are not.

Veterans Affairs Administrator Susan Yario asked whether that information about employees violated HIPAA regulations or not.

“The board could direct the HIPAA coordinator to collect that information,” Lyons said. The Jones County HIPAA co-coordinators are IT Administrator Lisa Mootz and JETS Director Jamie Ginter.

“But employees don’t have to tell us (that information),” said Swisher.

“That information is valuable to us in making some decisions,” noted Oswald. “That decision is based on whether the county as the employer pays for weekly (COVID) tests. I’m not in favor of forcing people to get vaccinated either.”

Yario urged the board of supervisors to fight the ruling.

“If everybody said no to the powers that be, what are they going to do?” she said.

“I’m not going to sit here and say we’re going to fight OSHA,” said Oswald.

“But I’m not going to let OSHA tell us what to do,” Swisher said of his stance on the matter. “People would rather pay the fine than get the shot. I’m not going to force anybody to take the shot.”

Rohwedder also felt the data wasn’t necessary at the present time, and said employees have the option of being tested weekly, but he questioned the validity of at-home tests.

“We can’t wait to get the numbers when we need to set a policy,” reiterated Oswald.

Lyons said yet another challenge for the supervisors, as elected officials, will be dealing with entire county departments as being compliant or not.

“I don’t know how you can make a decision without the numbers and information. There are consequences both ways,” Lyons said.

“I’ll follow the advice of our county attorney,” said Supervisor Jon Zirkelbach. “We need to move forward with this one way or another.”

With that statement, Zirkelbach made a motion to have the county’s HIPAA coordinators collect the necessary information. The motion died due to lack of a second.

“If the Supreme Court stands, I’ll come to the table,” offered Swisher. “Until then, no.”

Lyons reminded the board that a special meeting might be in order, depending on how the Supreme Court rules in the matter.