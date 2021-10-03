County issues tax liens on delinquent utilities

Following a discussion a week ago regarding helping to fund EIRUSS’ Fairview sanitary sewer system due to failing pumps, the Jones County Supervisors were faced with on-going delinquent sewer bills.

During the March 2 board meeting, the supervisors approved filing tax liens for those delinquent bills, stemming from four separate properties in Fairview.

They also approved filing tax liens in Center Junction for delinquent water and sewer bills. (EIRUSS also manages the systems in Center Junction.) Those involve six different properties.

“How long can we keep assessing liens?” questioned Supervisor Jeff Swisher.

Supervisor Joe Oswald said the board would need to visit with County Attorney Kristofer Lyons regarding additional methods to pursue payment for delinquent bills.

County Auditor Whitney Hein said the process of filing tax liens is a lengthy one. She explained that the notice in December just covered bills for three months prior.

“We can’t start charging interest until Oct. 1,” she added.

Oswald said he believes residents in both Fairview and Center Junction are billed a base fee, regardless of monthly usage.

“But I thought they (EIRUSS) were supposed to shut the water (systems) off in Center Junction if they were not paying the bill,” Oswald said. “We need to talk to EIRUSS about this.”

In other county business:

• The board approved updates to the JETS Driver Policy, as presented by Director Jamie Ginter.

Ginter explained some obsolete policies were eliminated from the document, while others were added such as requiring masks by both the driver and passengers. The mask mandate is a federal policy, which is required on all public transit services.

“The CDC won’t let us get rid of that policy,” Ginter told the board. “Signs are posted (inside all JETS vehicles).”

Those who refuse to wear a mask will face a $250 fine.

Ginter said she did have an issue with one passenger, and transferred the issue to County Attorney Kristofer Lyons.

“That rider is now wearing a mask,” she concluded.

• The board approved the third and final consideration repealing and replacing the Jones County Zoning Ordinances.

Land Use Administrator Michele Lubben said the replacement of the ordinance also includes an updated zoning map of the entire county.

“We’re not changing any of the zoning,” she said, “just updating the map and incorporating an electronic version.”

Lubben will also publish a summary of the ordinance changes; not the ordinance in its entirety.

• County Engineer Derek Snead informed the board that Assistant Engineer Todd Postel was working on the bid letting documents for the 75th Avenue resurfacing project near Cascade.

“We have an estimate put together and a small set of plans that will give us the biggest bang for our buck and the most longevity,” Snead explained.

The late start date for the project would be some time in August.