County looking to fill Land Use/elections deputy position

During the Dec. 6 Jones County Supervisor meeting, County Auditor Whitney Hein informed the board of an upcoming retirement in her office.

In February, Deputy Auditor Gwyn Gapinski will retire. She was appointed deputy auditor by the board of supervisors in January 1993.

"We decided to fill the position internally in the office," sad Hein. "It's a big role and it makes sense because the people in my office are the most familiar (with the job)."

Hein shared that current Election Deputy and Land Use Administrator Michele Lubben was interested in the position.

"She started training yesterday," noted Hein, not wasting any time.

This means Lubben's co-position with elections and Land Use is open and needs to be filled.

"She's still handling Land Use needs," Hein added. "But we're actively looking to fill the role. There was no interest in my office for Michele's job."

The Land Use administrator reports directly to the board of supervisors.

Hein posted the position online on the county's website and plans to advertise it as well in the county newspapers.

"I'll keep you posted on the process," she offered to the board.

While the board would have a say in the Land Use side of the job, Hein requested she be allowed to have some say when it comes to the election deputy role.

"You can choose how involved you want to be from the get-go," Hein urged the supervisors.

The board chose to have the chairman and vice chair involved in the interview process.