County looks to future with Facility Maintenance Director position

During the Feb. 7 Jones County Supervisors meeting, the board discussed creating a new Facility Maintenance Director position. This action also required eliminating the courthouse custodian position.

The person working in the custodian position was let go. Previously, the county had both a custodian and janitor working at the courthouse. With the elimination, there is still a janitor on staff.

Hein said the goal in creating the new Maintenance Director position is to have a director oversee this department rather than those duties falling on the county auditor.

"We need someone more involved than the previous custodian position was, someone responsible for employees, serving like a department head," explained Hein.

This position would report back to the auditor and board of supervisors. Hein said additional duties would be bidding for projects, budgeting, and facility planning.

"This person would handle more work at all county-owned buildings and be more of a supervisory role," she said.

In the past, the county auditor took charge of such duties.

"The goal is to rely less on outside contractors," added Hein of the county hiring out for work within the facilities. "More routine maintenance in-house versus contracting out."

Hein said the facilities of responsibility would include: the courthouse, Broadway Place Annex, Secondary Roads, Memorial Hall, JETS, and any future county buildings such as a law enforcement center.

Hein presented the board with a job description for the director job, but they wanted to wait a couple weeks before approving it and advertising the position.

"It's not all-inclusive," she noted, offering that the job description includes the phrase "other duties as assigned."

The position would be salaried, with no overtime or comp time. Weekend duties would also be a possibility.

The board tabled any action.

In other county business:

• Senior Dining Director Lisa Tallman requested that the board of supervisors consider changes to the county's sick time policy to include all part-time employees.

"It's important that everyone have a chance to use that," she said, advocating for her employees. "I'd appreciate your consideration."

• Tallman presented her FY 2024 funding request for Heritage Area Agency on Aging.

She is requesting $152,517, which averages out to $5.57 per meal. Right now, Tallman receives $3.51 per meal.

"I'm hoping they'll meet me in the middle," she said of the funding. She said even $4 and some change would be a start.

The suggested contribution at Senior Dining is $3.48, when meals right now cost between $8 and $9, depending on delivery.

"It doesn't cover our costs," Tallman said.

Her request to Heritage also includes in-kind contributions, which amount to use of their building on behalf of the City of Anamosa, and all volunteers. All in-kind donations are considered by Heritage when they compute the cost of a meal.

• Hein informed the board that she was contacted by a group representing eighth graders in Dubuque wanting to conduct a mock trial in the district courtroom in the Jones County Courthouse against Linn County eighth graders. The event would include 60 to 70 people, and take place on Saturday, May 6, for roughly five hours when the courthouse is closed to the public. Hein told the board that the court has approved the request.

"We'd have to rely on the sheriff's office for security and have the building open, which is an added expense for Jones County," she explained. "We'd have to do extra cleaning (afterwards)."

Supervisor Jeff Swisher said it was a great opportunity for the youth and felt they should allow use at no cost.

"I'm not against it, but it'd be nice to figure out what this will cost us," added Supervisor Joe Oswald.

Sheriff Greg Graver said he was in support of it. "We'll provide the staff to help out."

Oswald suggested the mock trial should also be open to the local public and youth to watch.

The board approved the request.

• Tim Fay and Tom Osborne with the Jones County Historic Preservation Commission presented their annual CLG (Certified Local Government) report to the board. This same report is also submitted to the state.