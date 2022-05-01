County makes it official with EMS as essential service

The third and final readings of the Jones County EMS as an essential service resolution was passed by the Jones County Board of Supervisors during their Dec. 28 meeting. This puts the county one step closer to declaring EMS as an essential service and opens the door for possible funding.

County Auditor Whitney Hein said the next step would then be to start the process of appointing individuals to the county’s EMS advisory committee.

“They will determine the needs and the best funding options and make a recommendation back to you,” Hein told the board. “It’ll then be in your hands how you want to proceed and put the measure on the ballot.”

A funding option will need to be voted on by the public.

“It’s a lengthy process,” noted Hein.

In other county business:

• Veterans Affairs Administrator Susan Yario met with the board to discuss her Fiscal Year 2023 budget.

Yario told the board that she budgeted a 6 percent salary increase for herself.

“It seems like a fair number,” she commented.

• The board set a public hearing for Jan. 18 at 9:15 a.m. on a proposed land swap for the Conservation Department.

While the board approved the land swap during their Dec. 14 meeting, County Attorney Kristofer Lyons informed them they jumped the gun, and that a public hearing was required before action could take place.

• The board approved a land acquisition contract with Gregory and Nancy Norlin related to a bridge replacement project on Buffalo Road.

Only one-one hundredth of an acre is needed, at a price of $122 plus $100 for abstract fees, for a total of $220.

The board also approved a right-of-way contract with David Fitkin on Buffalo Road for five-one hundredths of an acre, at a price of $6,800.

“There are other structures on the property,” noted Assistant Engineer Todd Postel of a retaining wall and trees that have to be removed in order to accomplish the project.

Secondary Roads is needing temporary and construction easements from Fitkin.

Postel anticipates a potential early February letting for the project.