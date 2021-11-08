County, MHDS region fund balance could help create, expand services

Wanting to keep local and regional tax dollars in the area, the Mental Health and Disabilities Service (MHDS) region plans to spend the money rather than hand it over to the state.

Jones County Community Services Director Lucia Herman met with the Jones County Supervisors on Aug. 3 during their regular meeting to bring them up to speed on the region and county’s fund balances.

Senate File (SF) 619, passed by the state legislature, establishes a hybrid funding system for FY 2022, with MHDS regions to be 100 percent funded by the state beginning in FY 2023. This means regions have until the end of FY 2022 to reduce their fund balances below 40 percent. This means that for the remaining portion of FY 2021, the region has its fund balance, local property tax revenue, and state revenue all needing to be spent on MHDS service development and expansion of services. For Jones County, that’s about $170,000. For the record, out of the nine counties that make up the region, Jones County also has the lowest fund balance remaining.

“We’ll have an abundance of funds and no one wants to give local funds back to the state,” commented Herman. “So we need to find creative ways to spend the money; anything related to mental health, children crisis services, to retain staff, etc.; we’re looking at ideas.”

Herman said the regional governing board is in the midst of discussing some options, bringing the conversation to their regional and county partners.

“We’ll see which projects are necessary,” added Herman.

“Will these be one-time expenses?” asked Supervisor Joe Oswald.

“We can fund things long-term, but we have to be able to sustain it,” answered Herman.

Some of the services and projects that have come up include the need for a new jail and a mental health liaison to accompany a county sheriff’s deputy on certain emergency calls.

Anything the region and county approve has to be done so by this September.

“These are our tax dollars and we want to keep them local,” Herman reiterated. “I want to get your blessing to go this route.”

Any fund balances regions and counties do not spend will go to the state’s incentive fund to be used by other MHDS regions.

“Either way the fund is needed and has a good purpose,” commented Herman of a fund that could assist other regions/counties in becoming financially sustainable. “Iowa definitely needs mental health services.”

In other county business:

• The board approved an amendment to a maintenance agreement between Jones and Linn counties.

The minor change that was made, as explained by County Engineer Derek Snead, pertained to projects that cost in excess of $5,000. Based on that parameter, neither Jones nor Linn counties will be required to bring the contract agreement to their respective county officials for approval.

“There’s no need for the extra paperwork and approvals,” said Snead.

• The board approved a grant opportunity for doors throughout the courthouse to be considered for electronic key access.

Emergency Management Coordinator Brenda Leonard informed the board that she was planning to apply for an EMPG (Emergency Management Performance Grant) for $25,288 for various offices throughout the courthouse.

Leonard said there is no cash or in-kind match required with this grant.

She does have to have the board meeting minutes reflect the fact that the board was waiving the procurement purchase policy.

“This is a unique situation,” commented Leonard of going off the beaten path when it comes to following the county’s purchasing policy.

• In addition, Leonard shared that Iowa Homeland Security has $600,000 that remains unspent. She plans to inquire about the funds in the form of applying for a grant. This grant would also not require a match.

Leonard said this grant could assist with the purchase of additional key access cards and systems for additional doors.