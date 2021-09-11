County moves forward with jail planning, concepts

The approval of a $39,500 expenditure will allow Jones County to make some decisions regarding the future of a county jail facility.

Sheriff Greg Graver met with the Jones County Supervisors during their Oct. 26 board meeting to offer an update to the jail report that was put together by Shive-Hattery.

A couple of years ago, Shive performed a staffing analysis on the jail. That was Phase 1A of their report, and was completed and remedied in 2019.

Now, Graver said with the board’s approval, he’s recommending they move on to Phase 1B: Assessments & Planning and Phase 2: Conceptional Design, Plan Layout & Massing Diagrams.

In a matter of two years since Shive’s report was initially released, the price of their services for 1B and 2 has increased by about $8,000.

“If there’s money there now, you need to move on this,” urged Graver.

He asked whether the county’s ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds could go toward the study. County Auditor Whitney Hein said unless the county is in agreement that the ARPA funds should be used on a jail project, the funds cannot help with the study.

“We need to look at this project in terms of where we’ve been in the past years and where we’re headed,” suggested Graver. He said the county needs to think in terms of building a facility for projections 20 to 30 years in the future.

In 2008, it was discussed with the board of supervisors the possibility of purchasing the old Jones Regional hospital and turning that into a jail facility. At that time, Graver served as chief deputy. The alternative at that time was for the county to purchase land and build a new jail along Highway 151 and Old Dubuque Road.

“The county did nothing,” recalled Graver.

Since then, the former hospital has been gutted.

“We need to look at that as a viable option or put it to bed and move,” suggested Graver. He said Shive-Hattery could inspect the building and offer their advice on considering it as a possibility.

“This way we’ll know whether the county could purchase and renovate it versus buy property and build new,” added Graver. “This will provide a comparison for the taxpayers.”

Supervisor John Schlarmann asked whether Graver felt the old hospital was still an option.

“Fifteen years ago, it made a lot of sense then,” commented Graver. “Fifteen years later, dealing with the inaction of certain elected officials, we don’t know at this point.

“Because it’s gutted, we can essentially go in and construct it the way we want it,” he continued. “It’s easier from a construction standpoint.”

Furthermore, Graver said he’s not sure it makes sense to have a two-story jail.

“Now’s the time to have an engineer look at it and tell us yes or no,” he told the board.

Graver said it’s time-sensitive because the owner of the old hospital is willing to give the county first dibs on the building. He said the Anamosa prison has also shown some interest.

Whether the board of supervisors moves on Shive’s recommendations now or five to 10 years from now, Graver said their report would still be relevant. However, Graver won’t be sheriff for many more years.

“We can’t keep kicking the can,” urged Supervisor Joe Oswald.

Graver said the price for housing Jones County inmates in the Delaware County Jail, or any other county jail for that matter, are not getting cheaper.

“I don’t see it getting any better,” he said.

Phase 2 will offer the county a conceptional design, Graver explained, that will highlight what is needed in a new jail facility.

“It equates more to the cost,” he said.

As to whether the board could just move forward with Phase 1B, Graver said it’s best to proceed with 1B and 2 together.

He expects Shive-Hattery to have a final report within the next four to five months.