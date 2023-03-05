County not giving up on Landis Bridge

After the news came out last week concerning the unsuccessful federal funding to help cover the cost of the Landis Road Bridge replacement project, Supervisor Jeff Swisher said residents are asking about an alternative project to get the bridge open to local traffic.

“I’m in favor of putting a little money toward the bridge to get cars through,” he said during the April 25 Jones County Supervisor meeting. “What would that cost?”

“I have no clue,” admitted Assistant Engineer Todd Postel. “It’s in very poor shape; it’s 150 years old. We need to get a structural engineer in (to look at it).”

He added no matter what’s done to Landis Bridge, it’ll still be a very narrow bridge with a 2- to 3-ton weight limit.

“I told people we’d look at our options,” Swisher said. “We have to try (something).”

“It would be nice to know a dollar figure,” added Supervisor John Schlarmann.

“We’ll investigate it,” offered Postel, noting that it could be a significant amount of money.

Swisher said he’d also like to know how many different flood events have impacted Landis Bridge over the years. He said when another bridge in the Anamosa area was inundated with floodwaters, no one took advantage of FEMA funds to repair it.

“We know how to handle flood events,” Postel said, “with all of our structures.”

For instance, Eby’s Mill Bridge was hit with debris from flooding throughout the 2010s. FEMA covered 90 percent of the replacement of that bridge; 10 percent from Homeland Security.

“It was a free bridge,” commented Postel. “Secondary Roads knows what FEMA is after; we have boots on the ground. We’re well trained for natural disasters.”

“People feel cut off,” Swisher said due to Landis Bridge.

“It’s not that far of a detour,” Postel offered. “But we’re also not done trying to get a grant. It’s in Derek’s wheelhouse (County Engineer Derek Snead). We’re looking at other avenues.”

“Unless we get grants for this bridge, I don’t see how we can do it,” said Supervisor Joe Oswald of the cost.

“The public just needs to know where we’re at,” added Swisher.

In other county business:

• 911 Coordinator Gary Schwab asked the board to rescind the resolutions they passed during their April 11 meeting to rename a couple of streets associated with Timberwood Acres Subdivision. Schwab explained the resolutions included language about vacating the road name, and it was misconstrued as vacating the actual roadway.

The board then re-approved two new resolutions, striking the “vacate” language to rename “80th Street B” 217th Avenue and “80th Street A” 79th Street.

• A public hearing to discuss a nuisance located at 10657 Main St. in Center Junction was scheduled for April 25. However, the landowners were not notified via letter or public notice, so the hearing will be rescheduled for Tuesday, May 2.

“There is nothing in our ordinance that requires public notice of a public hearing or that we notify the owner,” said County Auditor Whitney Hein. “But that’s how it’s been typically done in the past.”

Sheralyn Schultz, Land Use administrator, said she has not had any correspondence with the owner.

• The board approved a notice to bidders for land survey work and exhibit maps for 215th Avenue from 70th Street to Highway 151. The survey work is estimated to cost about $45,010.

This is to prepare for a grading project on 215th. Postel said he hopes to have the survey work done by July.

“That way we can start buying right of way in the fall,” he said. “We’re looking a spring letting and to start building the project next summer.”

This project impacts 15 landowners.