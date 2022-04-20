County not in support of SF 2376

After some discussion on SF 2376 and HF 2536 during the April 12 Jones County Supervisor meeting, the board called a special meeting on April 14 to address issues with the Senate File and how it could impact the county.

County Engineer Derek Snead informed the board that on April 11, Governor Kim Reynolds signed the Planting Proclamation. This relates to the “weight limits and hours of service requirements for the transportation of crop inputs for planting season.”

The proclamation went into effect immediately and continues through May 11. It “allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, other agricultural seed, water, herbicide, pesticide, fertilizer, manure, gasoline, diesel, ethanol, and biodiesel to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without a permit for the duration of this proclamation.”

The proclamation also applies to all highways within the state, excluding the interstate. It also complies with posted limits and roads and bridges.

Snead said the 90,000-pound limit is a 12.5 percent increase of typical ag equipment.

“The legislature is trying to pass a bill for a permit for oversized ag equipment, which would make it legal on all of our roads all year long,” he explained to the board.

Aside from the Governor’s proclamation, SF 2376 and HF 2536 are also trying to accomplish the same thing. The difference is while the proclamation only lasts till May 11, these bills would allow such heavy weight limits all year-round. (As of April 14, HF 2536 was no longer a consideration in the House.)

“The board of supervisors has the ability to embargo roads for 30 to 90 days,” urged Snead, should SF 2376 pass. “But not for 365 days and not countywide.”

Snead anticipates a lot of issues for Jones County roads and bridges should this bill take effect.

“The biggest concern is that overweight means heavier, which causes greater damage,” he said of the county’s infrastructure.

Those wanting to haul heavier ag equipment would be required to pay $500 for a permit, which would be good for an entire year. The counties would receive 75 percent of that permit fee. Snead said that funding does little-to-no good when equipment like this damages roads and bridges.

“Typically, the Governor increases weight limits in the fall during harvest time,” said Snead.

While the roads might be in decent condition in the fall as temperatures drop, Snead is worried about the condition of the gravel roads in the spring and summer following the thaw.

“Roads hold up differently throughout the year,” he said.

If the state starts allowing heavier equipment on gravel roads during the spring, more damage is likely to occur.

“Forty percent of our paved (road) system is beyond its lifespan,” noted Snead. “A couple of heavy loads could cause damage that is irreplicable. We have some real concerns.”

In addition to road issues, the county’s bridges are not rated for heavier loads. Snead said if the county has to start posting detours to keep that heavier equipment off the bridges, the Senate File is essentially useless. (The Senate File is trying to make is easier for ag equipment to travel the state.)

“We have a good bridge system,” praised Snead, with very few structures still posted for weight limits. “We don’t want to start overloading our bridges and box culverts.”

Even though Jones County has very few bridges with posted weight limits, Snead said SF 2376 would erase those gains the county has been trying to make over the last decade or more.

“This counteracts that,” he said. “We just got done re-rating all of our structures this spring. We’d have to look at the impact this could have on that.”

He urged the supervisors to talk with their state legislators, particularly with Jones County’s senators, and encourage them not to pass SF 2376.

“We need to keep the loads and weight limits as they are,” said Snead.

During the special board meeting on April 14, the board approved letters to both Gov. Reynolds and Sens. Carrie Koelker and Dan Zumbach, urging them not to support the Senate File.

The letter noted the fact that the county’s infrastructure would deteriorate quickly with heavier loads.

“This will also have a significant impact on our taxpayers as more funding will be needed to maintain our roads.”

And should the county have to re-rate its bridges, or perform a load-rating analysis, which has to be done by a structural engineer, this could cost the county between $200 and $500 per bridge. Jones County has over 180 bridges.