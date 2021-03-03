County offers financial support to EIRUSS

A $15,000 Fiscal Year 2022 request from EIRUSS was approved by the Jones County Supervisors at their Feb. 23 board meeting.

The caveat, though, is that the money must be spent on past and future equipment purchases concerning the Fairview wastewater system.

EIRUSS manages both the Fairview waste water system and the Central Junction water and sewer systems.

Matt Specht with EIRUSS explained to the board that while the organization has been in debt for several years stemming from the many issues with the sewer pumps associated with the Fairview project, he does expect that they will see at least $2,000 in profit at the end of 2021.

“This is pending no pump issues or major issues,” said Specht.

However, he also shared with the board that EIRUSS is experiencing debt with the Center Junctions systems, too, due to delinquent user fees/payments.

“But Fairview is in a pretty deep hole that was can’t get out of,” added Specht.

EIRUSS initially asked Jones County for the $15,000 request to assist in that debt. However, the supervisors didn’t feel the taxpayers of the county should help to lessen the debt for those associated with the Fairview system.

“We all want to do what’s best for the county and customer,” noted Specht. “That’s why we want to work out a deal everyone is agreeable to.”

Specht offered that the Fairview debt amounts to a little over $50,000.

“Fairview is our biggest system,” he continued. “We need to figure something out and that’s why we’re asking for support from the county.”

Specht provided some background on the Fairview system, saying that EIRUSS worked with the USDA and required certain pumps for the sewer project. Unfortunately, all of those pumps have failed. Those pumps are no longer being used in any of EIRUSS’ projects. Specht said with the new pumps they’ve installed, no issues have been reported. He estimates that roughly 75 percent of the Fairview pumps have either been replaced or rebuilt.

When asked if the rates need to increase to help cover the debt, Specht said he felt the Fairview rates were high enough.

“During the pandemic, we didn’t want to raise rates,” he said. “We want to get the pumps corrected, and come close to breaking even.”

Supervisor Ned Rohwedder commented that with a debt associated with the Center Junction systems, too, “there is a little room to raise rates to help correct that.”

Supervisor John Schlarmann asked whether the USDA would come in to assist EIRUSS. “Will they step up to the plate and right their wrong?” he asked about the failed pumps.

“I don’t think so,” answered Specht. He explained the USDA offered to extend the terms of the loan on the Fairview sewer system, but that won’t help in the long run.

Specht said it costs roughly $4,000 to replace a single pump, with maybe two or three pumps remaining to be replaced.

Supervisor Jon Zirkelbach asked if Fairview was the only location experiencing issues with their system. Specht said there is another location, though he was unable to pinpoint the town.

“Both are USDA pump projects,” he shared. “Both communities have the same issues and have gotten the same response from USDA (in terms of assistance).”

Rohwedder suggested EIRUSS research the plans and specs on the Fairview project to know exactly what pumps USDA required, which is the clear issue.

“The feds (USDA) left us hanging,” commented Supervisor Joe Oswald. “This is not a good situation.”