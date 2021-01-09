County offers to serve as fiscal agent for Freedom Rock grants

With a dedication and unveiling set for the morning of Saturday, Sept. 4, Jones County Freedom Rock committee members Becky DirksHaugsted and Dennis Mulford provided a project update to the Jones County Board of Supervisors during their Aug. 24 meeting.

DirksHaugsted said the Freedom Rock artist, Ray “Bubba” Sorensen had a delay in completing the painting of the rock in Stone City when his wife went into labor. They expected him to return later in the week to finish the project.

“He’s just been marvelous to work with,” praised DirksHaugsted.

To make this project a possibility, DirksHaugsted said it’s taken donations and generous donors. The fundraising will be on-going as well.

The committee also had to cover the expenses for a large tent to cover the rock as Sorensen spent time painting these last few weeks. The tent was also equipped with air conditioning and LED lighting.

“When it’s complete, it’ll make a very large statement sitting there,” remarked DirksHaugsted of the Freedom Rock location at the intersection of Stone City Road X-28 and Dearborn Road. “It’s perfect where it sits.”

DirksHaugsted also provided some details to the supervisors regarding the Freedom Rock…

“It has 12 faces on it, the most he’s (Sorensen’s) ever painted. There is a veteran from Jones County from every major conflict from the Revolutionary War to now.”

In fact, the Revolutionary War veteran featured on the Freedom Rock is buried at Riverside Cemetery in Anamosa.

Other features on the rock include Grant Wood, who was a WWI veteran, and Highway 1/Military Road, which was the first federally-funded highway west of the Mississippi River.

As far as future plans for the site, DirksHaugsted said they want to build a pavilion over the rock to provide shade and keep it from the elements. Two of the 97 completed Freedom Rocks in Iowa provide cover over the rock.

“In the last three days,” said DirksHaugsted, “I’ve received four messages from our Go Fund Me page wanting to know when our rock will be completed. People are excited about it.

“This is an exciting project for Jones County,” continued DirksHaugsted. “It represents Jones County.”

“This is very impressive,” said Supervisor Joe Oswald.

Mulford informed the board that the committee is applying for grants to assist in their fundraising from the Anamosa and Jones County foundations. Only tax-exempt organizations can apply, 501(c)3s, and the Freedom Rock committee is not such an organization.

“We need help,” said Mulford.

In that respect, the committee asked the county if they would consider being the fiscal sponsor for the grant applications, with the funding coming to the county and being turned back over to the committee.

County Auditor Whitney Hein said she wanted to check on the legality from the State Auditor, but didn’t see any immediate issues with the request. She said the committee would need to turn in receipts and invoices and the county would pay the contractor and bills.

With the grant applications due Aug. 31, the board took immediate action and approved the request.