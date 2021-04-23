County officials continue door security, health screenings

Earlier this year, the Jones County Supervisors and county officials discussed extending public health measures and door security at the single-west entrance of the Jones County Courthouse. At the time, they felt protocols needed to remain in place until mid-April.

During the April 13 board meeting, it was voted on to continue door security and health screenings until the end of the fiscal year, June 30.

Sheriff Greg Graver and County Attorney Kristofer Lyons said with court back in session inside the courthouse, more people are coming in. They both felt the door security and screenings were still necessary.

“Court staff are here on a regular basis,” said Graver. “From a comfort level within the courthouse, we need to continue what we’re doing.”

Supervisor Joe Oswald said clearly checking people’s temperatures and screening them at the door has worked in terms of keeping the spread of COVID-19 out of the courthouse.

“I don’t feel we need to change it at this point,” Oswald commented.

“I’m happy with what we’re doing,” Lyons added. “Linn County (courthouse) is still locked down. Our response has been positive from the security perspective.”

Lyons said he felt having a single entrance into the courthouse is more secure than allowing all doors to be open right now.

Graver said his staff have and remain committed to providing security. In fact, Graver previously contributed $5,000 out of his budget toward paying door security staff during COVID.

County Auditor Whitney Hein said the county has almost $10,000 left in this fiscal year (until June 30) to continue paying security.

“As long there is money there, we’ll revisit in June,” said Supervisor John Schlarmann.

However, County Recorder Sheri Jones said she was ready to see the courthouse fully open and operational.

“COVID-wise, I’m not concerned,” she said. “Everyone wears a mask. We need to open the building and get everyone back to work.”

Jones did say she was fine with continuing security, if the board felt it was necessary to do so.

Graver said long-term, the federal government could start restricting the number of accesses into courthouses in general, for safety precautions.

Hein asked if door security was keeping track of those they were turning away for various reasons. Graver said it seems to be a rare occurrence.

“They stopped calling us (Jones County Public Health),” Coordinator Jenna Lovaas commented regarding those who either have a temperature at the door or answer “yes” to the screening questions.

Hein said the Treasurer’s Office plans to continue appointments for driver’s license services COVID or not.

For the well being of the people within the courthouse, Supervisor Jeff Swisher felt the door security needed to remain.

“Sheri’s (Jones) point is valid, too,” he added.

In addition to discussing COVID precautions, the supervisors also reviewed where county departments stand in fully returning to work. Hein sent out surveys to all department heads, asking a few questions: “Is your office closed to the public?” “Is anyone is your office working from home?” And “Is there anything you need to return to work?”

The majority of the county offices/departments indicated the workflow was back to normal, with some restrictions due to COVID.

The board did discuss physically returning to work with JCPH Coordinator Jenna Lovass.

Lovaas said she is supposed to be 30 hours a week, but with COVID and community vaccine clinics, she’s been working from home and longer hours. (Vaccine clinics end May 8.)

“I do commute from home,” she explained. “When I’m working in-person, I’m not always in the county or in my office. I meet with community groups.” She said all of those meetings are still virtual.

Swisher asked what other public health departments are doing throughout the state. Lovaas said it varies.

“In my opinion,” said Schlarmann, “when we’re at the point where we’re not giving vaccines, where we’re not worried so much, people can come back to work.”

Oswald urged discussion with the Board of Health. He said their recommendation would come to the board of supervisors.

Lovaas said the BOH meets May 21.

“Fingers crossed things are more clear by then,” Lovaas said.

In addition, Hein reminded the board that Senior Dining, which is still only delivering meals, not having congregate meals, is under the director of the Heritage Area Agency on Aging.