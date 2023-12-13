County officials frustrated with state lawmakers’ decisions

House File (HF) 718 was signed into law in May by Gov. Kim Reynolds. Both Sen. Carrie Koelker and Rep. Steve Bradley, who represent Jones County, voted in support of the bill, which became known as the “property tax relief bill.”

This law cut property taxes for Iowa taxpayers by an estimated $100 million. It also “curbs the growth of local governments in a responsible manner…” (Those words were taken directly from a joint statement released in May from Reynolds, Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, and House Speaker Pat Grassley.)

It is this same law that has cities and counties across the State of Iowa, including Jones County, feeling frustrated with the state for limiting local growth and control.

This law caps the county’s General Basic and Rural Basic funds within the county budget.

The Jones County Supervisors, county elected officials and department heads, and local residents (taxpayers) filled the Board Room at the Jones County Courthouse during the supervisors’ legislative forum with Koelker and Bradley on Dec. 5 to address this very issue and more.

Bradley prefaced that the House Republicans have already caucused once before the Jan. 8 start of the 2024 Legislative Session, and one of their priorities will be to “reduce taxes, especially property taxes.”

“How can we offer services in Jones County if you continue to lower what our income is?” asked Supervisor Joe Oswald. “Will the state come in and give us a pot of money to continue to offer services to the residents of Jones County? If the state is going to tell us we can only collect so many dollars in taxes, what do we do from here?”

Koelker shared some statistics about Iowa’s ranking when it comes to taxes: The state ranks 40th in terms of property taxes, and is the 10th highest “in property tax burden.

“That’s something we’re not proud of,” she said. “We’re trying to make Iowa a great place to live, work, travel, and retire.”

Supervisor Jon Zirkelbach said residents of Jones County have commented that the county has done a good job with their taxpayer dollars.

“To me, it’s a slap in the face,” he told the legislators. “It seems like you’re telling us in Jones County that we’re not doing a good job with the Jones County purse.”

Both Koelker and Bradley said they’ve been bombarded with calls from Iowans complaining about their property taxes.

“Unfortunately, our tax system is a unique piece,” Koelker said. “We have great counties; they’re budgeting well. Then we have the reverse opposite. There are good actors and there are bad actors.”

The supervisors still pressed the legislators on how the state plans to help rural counties fund their services.

“If we don’t have property taxes, where does Jones County get their money from?” urged Oswald.

“Why can’t the state find a better way to distribute the income and sales tax to other counties?” suggested Supervisor John Schlarmann. “All we have is property taxes. And we’re told we can only spend so much. So we have to make cuts. We’re trying to figure out ways to fund departments. My guess is, we’re going to have to cut services.”

Koelker informed the board that the county can always raise property taxes to fund more services by a vote of the citizens of county.

HF 718 is a thorn in Sheriff Greg Graver’s side, which also prompted him to address the legislators as well. He asked Koelker and Bradley who was better situated to make decisions for the sheriff and county’s budgets, the local elected officials or those working in Des Moines.

“You both voted yes to set a max levy rate that affected all of the counties in Iowa,” he said. “You as a state body set this across the State of Iowa for all of the counties to set this max levy rate when you don’t know their needs (of every county) and they don’t know ours. Senators and representatives on the western side of the state set a max levy rate for Jones County, Iowa, that we’re stuck with it when they have no idea of what are our needs are. How can you justify doing that?”

“We’re just voting with what everybody tells us,” offered Bradley. “People in the State of Iowa are telling us how to vote. That’s how I vote.”

Koelker said when the Senate holds public hearings on matters like this, they bring in information from the areas they represent. She said if county officials don’t contact her, she can’t have these details.

“I don’t think anyone is down there to jeopardize our state,” she said in defense.

Graver informed everyone that the cap on the county’s General Basic Fund affects his budget and that of Secondary Roads.

“So when the county has to cut money, where do you think that money is going to come from?” he asked, as to whether gravel roads get less rock or the county has to shut down the jail. “I provide law enforcement protection to six cities in Jones County. I don’t even know how this will impact those cities.

“When you cut money, you cut services,” continued Graver. “Maybe we’re OK with that. Maybe we’re OK cutting services. Maybe we’re OK with less rock, less deputies.”

Further, Graver shared that the county just recently approved moving dispatch from under the sheriff’s budget, to now fall under Emergency Management. This move was done to help alleviate the funds within General Basic.

“We’re not doing it because it’s going to be a better process. We’re doing it because dispatch is the most important asset that we have in Jones County,” he said. “By moving that, I don’t have to cut staffing levels. We’re doing it to survive.”

Graver said the idea of cutting law enforcement in Jones County, especially after the shooting in Monticello, is not something that will sit well with local people.

“We have to pay for these services,” he pressed. “And now I am in a position where I am going to have to cut services, police protection to the very communities I am sworn to protect. How can you support any legislation that results in the cuts to public safety?”

Bradley and Koelker said they are on the record when it comes to “backing the blue” and supporting public safety.

Graver said HF 718 seems to prove the opposite.

The legislators told the supervisors that it is not the state cutting county budgets or cutting public safety, and that each and every county has to make those tough decisions when it comes to budgeting.

“So then we’re the bad guys; we’re the ones who have to (make cuts) because we don’t have the funding sources to do it,” Oswald said.

“You, at the local level, should know what you need locally,” Koelker said. “We’re not controlling your budgets.”

“You’re controlling the amount of money that we have available to pay for services,” opposed Graver. “By denying it, that is not a true statement.”

Koelker suggested that the law could always change, and that a full fiscal year might be needed to see how it lays out across the state.

“Some of these things may have to be corrected and that’s what Sen. (Dan) Dawson and the tax people work on,” she said. “I vice chair Ways & Means and we’ll be having these conversations.”

County Engineer Derek Snead took the time to address some misleading information when it comes to state rankings.

“If you say that Iowa is top 10 in highest percentage for taxes, depending on the year and the polls that you look at, that’s not necessarily a true statement,” he said. “You also have to couple that with the fact of what is Iowa’s average price per home. That is also in the bottom 10 for the nation.”

He said property taxes allow the State of Iowa to make improvements on its roads and bridges, for example. It’s those roads that people all over the nation travel on, that farmers travel on to gets goods from one corner of the state to the next.

“I hope that when we’re doing these public meetings and forums, we don’t just say we need to lower our taxes because Iowa is top 10 in tax rate. It’s top 10 in tax rate for a reason,” concluded Snead.