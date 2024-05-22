County OKs creation of Road Dedication Policy

Last week, the family of the late Dennis Weber, who died in 1965 while fighting in Vietnam, approached the Jones County Supervisors with a request. The Webers wish to dedicate County Road X-40, from Mechanicsville to Highway 151, in memory of Dennis. (Dennis grew up in Mechanicsville and traveled X-40 many times growing up.)

X-40 lies in both Cedar and Jones counties. The Webers are also working with Cedar County regarding the same request.

Dennis’ brother Harold, brought photos of the proposed dedication signs to the May 14 Jones County Supervisors meeting to illustrate the type of sign they would like to erect. The Webers plan to not only pay for the signs, having reached out to IPI (Iowa Prison Industries), but for the posts, installation, and maintenance.

They were proposing four 3-foot-by-6-foot signs along X-40. Harold said they will be placed 5.5 feet off the bottom of the ditch; 4 feet in the ground.

“We’d like to install the signs, with your permission, according to the specs of the engineer,” offered Harold.

Harold’s daughter Linda Beck shared that they met with the Mechanicsville City Council, and they voted unanimously to support the request.

“The Cedar County Engineer is working on a policy that mirrors the DOT policy,” Beck said of dedicating a portion of a county roadway. “We hope you will agree for two signs in Jones County.”

The Webers also have the support of Morley as well.

Beck said they would like to be able to move forward on erecting the signs sooner rather than later. Dennis’ best friend who was with him in battle when he died is coming back to Iowa in July. The Webers hope to surprise him with the signs.

“We don’t want to push this under the rug,” added Beck.

The board approved moving forward with creating a formal Road Dedication Policy, in cooperation with Cedar County.

“We really appreciate this,” Harold remarked.

Jones County Engineer Derek Snead said in the research he’s done on dedicating roadways such as this, typically the local VA (Veterans Affairs) Commission is consulted as a pass-through organization.

In other county business:

• The board heard an update from Veteran Affairs Administrator Susan Yario about the VA's annual open house.

The event will be held on the evening of Tuesday, June 11, at Wapsi-Ana Park in Anamosa.

• The board approved a resolution for the use of $65,329.29 in ARPA funds for a surveillance system upgrade. This purchase includes a server, software, security cameras, and licenses.

• The board approved a letter to the City of Anamosa regarding the city's proposed Dillon Military Bridge project over the Wapsipinicon River.

The letter was drafted by County Auditor Whitney Hein and County Attorney Kristofer Lyons, inviting city officials to a meeting at 11 a.m. on May 21 to discuss the bridge and the 28E agreement.

• The board approved a notice to bidders and a deadline of June 18 at 9:15 a.m. to accept bids to clean up the property located at 10516 Main St., Center Junction.

• The board approved a 30-day extension for a nuisance located at 22188 162nd Ave., Monticello. The board also directed Land Use Administrator Whitney Amos to include in the letter that the owner respond with a progress update.

• The board approved sending an official notice regarding a nuisance situation located at 10657 Main St., Center Junction, giving the owners 30 days to abate.

"I'm getting multiple complaints," Amos said of the state of the property.

• The board approved a 30-day extension for a nuisance located at 9073 County Road E-45, Wyoming.

• The board approved a letter of support for Jones County Conservation to apply for a $25,000 Dubuque Racing Association grant.

Conservation Director Brad Mormann said, if successful, the money will go toward a trail project around the lake at Central Park.

"It's a smaller project within the big master plan," he told the board. "We'll need to break it up into phases as far as construction goes."

• The board approved quit claim deeds to transfer vacated right of way along Old Dubuque Road to Bullnose, Inc. and Jeff Hinz.