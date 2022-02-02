County party leaders encourage mid-term caucus participation

The Iowa mid-term caucuses are coming up, Monday, Feb. 7.

In Jones County, doors will open at 5:30 and 6 p.m. The caucuses will begin promptly at 7 p.m.

Ads for both parties’ caucus events appear in this week’s Monticello Express, detailing locations and brief information.

The Jones County Democrats will hold one event at the Youth Development Center for all precincts to attend. The Jones County Republicans have eight different locations throughout the county for all precincts. Locally, Monticello Wards 1, 2, 3, and 4, as well as Castle Grove, Lovell, and Wayne townships will meet at First Presbyterian Church in Monticello.

The Democratic Caucus site will be following CDC COVID guidelines with social distancing and requiring facemasks.

“We’re doing everything we can to make people feel safe and comfortable,” offered Tony Amsler, chair of the Jones County Democrats.

Despite the caucuses taking place during a non-presidential year, there has been some hype going into this year’s Iowa Caucuses.

“Mid-terms (caucuses) tend to be less attended,” admitted Amsler.

However, he said what actually takes place during the caucus is important going into the November mid-term elections.

Gerald Retzlaff, chair of the Jones County Republicans, said by having multiple caucus locations, they tend to see better participation from each precinct.

“We tried combining it seven or eight years ago and it didn’t work well,” he said. “We’re fortunate to have people taking the leadership role to conduct the caucuses at the eight locations.”

While attendance will likely be lower than a presidential year, Retzlaff added, “We hope everybody will get involved.”

He said people are fired up this year, whether it’s education, COVID mandates, or the economy. “They’re seeing the effects from the top down, dictating what’s going on, and people don’t like it. Everybody has a reason for why they should be interested in attending.”

Both parties have several agenda items that will need to be addressed at the caucuses:

• Hear from local party leadership

• Elect members from the precincts to serve on the County Central Committees

• Elect delegates and alternates to the County Conventions

• Hear from voters on which platforms and issues they’re most passionate about

“If you’re at all interested, no matter your age, by attending the caucus you could get yourself elected as a delegate and better understand the Iowa political system,” urged Amsler.

In terms of the platforms, he added these party positions serve as a blueprint for legislators. Those platforms are not only voted on at the county convention level, but end up at the district and state conventions as well.

Amsler explained sometimes people have similar platforms, such as support of public education. Those platforms are combined into one common resolution.

At the same time, Retzlaff said some local platforms have made their way to the state convention.

“A lot of issues come up when people push the envelope,” he said. “I think that’s why we’ll see a few more people than four years ago.”

There will also be other items of business such as hearing from local, state, and federal candidates and spokespeople, as well as remarks from state party officials. Both Amsler and Retzlaff said some candidates may have petitions for voters to sign to aid in their chances of running for office.

“It’s necessary to come and express your thoughts on issues and maybe support a candidate and share why you support them,” added Retzlaff.

A few notes on what to prepare for in attending the caucuses:

• As long as you are 18 by the time of the Nov. 8, 2022, election, you can be voted on as a potential delegate.

• You will need a form of identification upon registration.

• It might be smart of have materials with you in case you feel the need to take notes.

• You must either be a registered party voter before the Feb. 7 caucuses, or you can register with a political party the night of the caucus at your preferred site. (You can also just register to vote the night of the caucuses.)

• If you’ve changed addresses since the last time you voted, you will also need to bring proof of residency.

• If you choose not to register with a party, to remain an Independent voter, you can still attend the caucus of your choice. In this case, though, you will be named an “observer,” and cannot vote on delegates or platforms.

“Our main objective is to set up the grassroots and county organization and feed those thoughts up to the state,” said Retzlaff. “We need to know how people feel about many issues.”

“We encourage folks of all ages to come if you haven’t been to a caucus before,” Amsler offered. “It’s a great experience, an opportunity to voice your opinions on issues you’re passionate about. It’s truly a grassroots opportunity.”