County plans to designate ARPA funds to Olin Splash Pad

Katie Bassett and Cassandra Seeley, committee members associated with the Olin Splash Pad project, met with the Jones County Supervisors during their Aug. 22 board meeting to provide an update on the project.

In May 2022, Bassett and Seeley requested over $110,000 from the county toward their $147,000-plus project. At that time, $27,500 had been raised. They were hoping to have the project built in 2023.

The supervisors did not take any action at that time, as they were just starting to prioritize the county’s ARPA-funded projects.

Following the presentation from Bassett and Seeley, the board was in favor of dedicating $15,000 in ARPA funds toward the Olin Splash Pad. (An official ARPA resolution will be approved during the next board meeting.)

“It fits the bill with COVID,” noted Supervisor John Schlarmann of the use of ARPA funds. He said throughout the pandemic, people were encouraged to spend time outdoors. The splash pad, he said, is one way to do that.

“Jones County Public Health (Jess Wiedenhoff) is on board with this (project) as well,” shared Bassett.

“It’s a county thing; not just an Olin thing,” added Supervisor Jeff Swisher of supporting a countywide project.

Supervisor Jon Zirkelbach wasn’t fully on-board fur using ARPA funds, but ultimately voted in favor.

County Auditor Whitney Hein suggested the county not remit the funds until the splash pad committee has a solid date for their groundbreaking or when the project would even start.

Supervisor Joe Oswald reminded the board that by using ARPA funds, the project in question has to be completed by Dec. 31, 2026.

Bassett and Seeley shared a contractor’s rendition of phase one and phase two of the project.

“Phase one will be built in the spring once we get full funding,” Bassett said.

For phase one, they’re asking for $90,000. To date, not counting the $15,000 from the county, the committee has raised $32,000. The Olin economic development group, Bassett shared, has plans to commit between $15,000 and $20,000. She said they also plan to apply for a Jones County Community Foundation (JCCF) grant yet this fall.

“They (the JCCF) have asked us to apply and they’re eager to help us out,” she told the board. “But it has to be built within one year of them giving us the funds.”

The goal with phase one is to have the splash pad open to the public by next summer, 2024.

“We can put in (water) features as we go,” continued Bassett.

Those water features cost between $4,000 and $7,000 each.

“With more fundraising, we can add as we go.”

Another option is to have businesses and organizations sponsor the water features.

Some upcoming fundraisers include a booth in Morley for the town’s sesquicentennial in early September and a haunted house in Olin in October.

“We’re not just relying on you and grants,” assured Bassett of their funding.

The committee has placed copies of the project renderings in various businesses around Olin. Bassett said the community is getting excited.

Schlarmann asked if they sought multiple bids for the splash pad project.

The committee was initially working with a company in Des Moines, but were having issues with communicating back and forth with the company. So they chose to now work with a different company in Lowden.

“This option (in Lowden) is also cheaper,” Bassett said.

The committee also secured two quotes for a fence to be built around the perimeter of the splash pad. This will also secure the property after hours. Those quotes were $10,000 and $5,000.

“Part of phase one will be the concrete, excavating, utility work, and the fence,” Bassett said. “We eventually want to add benches.”

“Will you charge for the use?” asked Oswald.

“No because the city is paying for the water and maintenance will fall under the city,” she offered. “The city will insure it.”

There will be a list of rules the public will be asked to follow while in and around the splash pad. It’ll be operational from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

“Hours will be subject to change,” noted Seeley.

The splash pad will be located near the softball field area in Olin.

“We have to have 50 percent down and pay 50 percent when it’s built,” said Bassett. “They could break ground in October if it’s nice weather.”